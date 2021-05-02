Liberals strip Amanda Stoker of top spot on Queensland Senate ticket

Conservative Queensland senator Amanda Stoker has lost her bid for the top spot on the LNP’s upper house ticket for the next federal election.

Senator James McGrath prevailed at the Saturday meeting of the LNP state council, garnering 212 votes to Senator Stoker’s 101.

The result means that Senator Stoker will have the third spot on the ballot, with Nationals member Matt Canavan at number two.

The relegation is unlikely to lead to Senator Stoker’s exit from parliament, as the coalition has won at least three Senate seats in Queensland at every federal election since 1998.

Senator McGrath, 46, quit his junior frontbench role in the lead up to Malcolm Turnbull being toppled as prime minister and played a key part in bringing down Tony Abbott.

Senator Stoker was recently appointed the assistant attorney-general, assistant industrial relations minister, and assistant minister for women.

The latter appointment was criticised by Australian of the Year Grace Tame, who accused the conservative firebrand of undermining sexual abuse claims on campus.

She joined the Senate after replacing former attorney-general George Brandis in 2018.

Both have been vocal advocates for conservative causes with Senator Stoker speaking out against abortion and euthanasia, while Senator McGrath is a vocal critic of China’s regime and the ABC.

