Defence Minister Linda Reynolds will skip global conference

Updated:

linda reynolds india
Linda Reynolds is has been on leave for several weeks to treat a heart condition. Photo: AAP
Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has decided not to attend a major international conference in April, sparking more uncertainty about her future in the role.

Senator Reynolds was expected to travel to India to attend the Raisina Dialogue on April 13-15.

But her office has confirmed the minister will not travel to New Dehli.

Senator Reynolds went on leave a month ago to receive treatment for a pre-existing heart condition.

At the time, she was facing intense pressure over her handling of a rape allegations raised by former staffer Brittany Higgins.

The minister is due to return to work at the beginning of April.

Linda Reynolds
