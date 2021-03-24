Defence Minister Linda Reynolds will skip global conference

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has decided not to attend a major international conference in April, sparking more uncertainty about her future in the role.

Senator Reynolds was expected to travel to India to attend the Raisina Dialogue on April 13-15.

But her office has confirmed the minister will not travel to New Dehli.

Senator Reynolds went on leave a month ago to receive treatment for a pre-existing heart condition.

At the time, she was facing intense pressure over her handling of a rape allegations raised by former staffer Brittany Higgins.

The minister is due to return to work at the beginning of April.

-AAP