News Politics Australian Politics Scott Morrison confirms week-long holiday

Scott Morrison confirms week-long holiday

PM Scott Morrison snapped on holiday in Hawaii late in 2019. Photo: Ben Downie/Twitter
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Scott Morrison has publicly confirmed he is taking a week of leave, determined to avoid a repeat of the furious backlash over his infamous Hawaii holiday.

The Prime Minister drew widespread criticism for taking a Hawaiian vacation late in 2019, at the height of the deadly Black Summer bushfires.

He did not confirm the holiday until several days into the trip and was forced to apologise and cut his break short.

Keen not to make the same mistake twice, Mr Morrison released a statement on Monday announcing he was going on a week’s leave and would return to work on January 18.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack will act in the role during his absence and receive regular health and economic briefings.

Mr McCormack will also field meeting requests from state and territory leaders regarding national co-ordination of the coronavirus response, including support from the Australian Defence Force.

“While away I remain in contact with the chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, who will brief me on COVID-19 issues as they occur,” Mr Morrison said.

-AAP

Topics:

Politics Scott Morrison
Follow Us

Trending Now

The hypocrisy of the ‘patriots’ who stormed Capitol Hill
university-funding
Government pushed to provide more university funding amid booming local student numbers
‘They need a defender’: Fox News ponders survival after Trump
Indian star Ravichandran Ashwin claims decade-long racial abuse at SCG
A message from Alan Kohler as he prepares for The New Daily insights
Aviation authorities on mission to retrieve black boxes of Boeing 737
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video