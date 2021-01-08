Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has been taken to hospital after a car crash in Sydney’s inner-west this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Hill Street in Marrickville at about 5:00pm after receiving reports of a crash.

Police were told a black Range Rover with a 17-year-old behind the wheel struck the Toyota Camry being driven by Mr Albanese.

The Labor leader was taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown.

A spokesman from his office said the 57-year-old was “shaken but OK” and his car had been written off.

NSW Police said the driver of the Range Rover was travelling west along Hill Street when he struck Mr Albanese. The driver was displaying P-plates on his vehicle.

“The driver of the Toyota … was treated at the scene before being taken to RPA in a stable condition,” a police spokesperson said.

“Officers attached to Inner West Police Area Command attended and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Enquiries are continuing.”

The 17-year-old driver was not injured and did not require treatment from paramedics, according to NSW Ambulance.

Mr Albanese lives in Marrickville and is the MP for the seat of Grayndler, which encompasses most of Sydney’s inner-west.

–ABC