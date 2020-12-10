News Politics Australian Politics Government bid to extend cashless debit card facing one-vote defeat in the Senate
Updated:

Government bid to extend cashless debit card facing one-vote defeat in the Senate

Senator Rex Patrick says the government has not released enough information to change his mind. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A single senator’s vote has the Coalition facing the likely defeat of its bid to extend and expand the cashless welfare card scheme.

Key crossbencher senator Rex Patrick has confirmed he will vote against a proposed continuation of the cashless welfare card, putting the Morrison government’s legislation in danger of being defeated.

The Senate debated the bill late into Wednesday evening. If the bill is not passed before this week’s end of the parliamentary year, the controversial trials will end abruptly on December 31.

“In the end, weighing up all the evidence, the difficulty for me is the government has not made out its case,” Senator Patrick told parliament.

He went on to criticise the Coalition for pointing to an unreleased report about the cashless card’s effectiveness in stopping welfare recipients from drinking, gambling or using drugs.

“We do not have empirical data, any definitive data set, that would guide as to whether or not it actually does achieve those particular objectives,” Senator Patrick said.

The proposed legislation also would also migrate more than 20,000 people in the Northern Territory onto the cards from another income management scheme.

Trials of the cashless debit cards are occurring in Ceduna, the East Kimberley and Goldfields in Western Australia, and Bundaberg and Hervey Bay in Queensland.

Senator Patrick visited Ceduna as he made his deliberations on the card, which quarantines up to 80 per cent of welfare so money can’t be spent on alcohol or gambling.

“Probably the most important people I spoke to were those that were required to use the card,” he said.

He also revealed people lobbying him to oppose the bill had threatened him and abused staff, forcing the Australian Federal Police to become involved.

-with AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

High Angle View Of Woman Holding Flowers On Tomb
Australia’s cemeteries are running out of space. Here are five future alternatives
The ‘Billionaires’ Bunker: Ivanka and Jared all set to flee DC for private island
Australia’s birth dearth: Fertility rate hits a new record low
gift-cards-christmas
Gift cards: How to stop a Christmas present turning into dead money
Coronavirus: Hugs, handshakes and kisses aren’t in the cards for this coronavirus Christmas
Big investors look offshore as Australian renewable energy deals expire
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video