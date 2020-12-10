A single senator’s vote has the Coalition facing the likely defeat of its bid to extend and expand the cashless welfare card scheme.

Key crossbencher senator Rex Patrick has confirmed he will vote against a proposed continuation of the cashless welfare card, putting the Morrison government’s legislation in danger of being defeated.

The Senate debated the bill late into Wednesday evening. If the bill is not passed before this week’s end of the parliamentary year, the controversial trials will end abruptly on December 31.



“In the end, weighing up all the evidence, the difficulty for me is the government has not made out its case,” Senator Patrick told parliament.

He went on to criticise the Coalition for pointing to an unreleased report about the cashless card’s effectiveness in stopping welfare recipients from drinking, gambling or using drugs.

“We do not have empirical data, any definitive data set, that would guide as to whether or not it actually does achieve those particular objectives,” Senator Patrick said.

The proposed legislation also would also migrate more than 20,000 people in the Northern Territory onto the cards from another income management scheme.

Trials of the cashless debit cards are occurring in Ceduna, the East Kimberley and Goldfields in Western Australia, and Bundaberg and Hervey Bay in Queensland.

Senator Patrick visited Ceduna as he made his deliberations on the card, which quarantines up to 80 per cent of welfare so money can’t be spent on alcohol or gambling.

“Probably the most important people I spoke to were those that were required to use the card,” he said.

He also revealed people lobbying him to oppose the bill had threatened him and abused staff, forcing the Australian Federal Police to become involved.

-with AAP