Bridget McKenzie is under increasing pressure to submit to a public grilling over the sports rorts affair.

Labor senator Don Farrell is demanding the former cabinet minister front a parliamentary inquiry into the scandalous grants scheme.

Senator McKenzie made a written submission to the probe earlier this year and said the committee would have to provide a statement of reasons in order for her to appear.

“Senate committees have never in 120 years called a senator,” she told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

“I’ve given my evidence, I stand by it, I’ve been very open and transparent and genuine in my engagement with the committee.

“I’ve never refused to appear at all and so I look forward to ongoing engagement with the committee.”

Labor is preparing to move a notice of motion directing Senator McKenzie to appear in person no later than February 12.

The Senate vote on the motion is expected to be close.

Senator Farrell said the former sports minister had evidence essential to the committee’s examination of the grants.

He said there were serious questions to answer on a range of issues including the Prime Minister’s involvement in the scheme.

The government-controlled committee investigating the scheme released a report this week, which found the $100 million program did not meet public or community expectations.

The committee also found significant uncertainty over the legality of the grants, which overwhelmingly favoured marginal seats.

It told Sport Australia to seek legal advice and amend its guidelines on government grants.

Federal ministers were also directed to keep better records about their reasons for accepting or rejecting grant applications.

-AAP