Scott Morrison leaves post-Japan trip isolation

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will attend parliament in person on Thursday, having completed 14 days in quarantine following an official visit to Japan.

Mr Morrison has been holed up in The Lodge since returning from talks with Japanese leader Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo.

He was not isolating alone, taking with him a policy adviser and his official photographer.

Mr Morrison was greeted by a swarm of photographers and camera operators as he emerged on Thursday morning.

With a broad smile, he said it was good to be out and heading back to work, before being bundled into his waiting limousine and whisked away to Parliament House.

He has appeared by video link for Question Time for the past three sitting days, becoming the first prime minister to do so.

However, he’s been the subject of jibes from the Labor opposition.

“A virtual PM, from hollow man to hologram – that’s what we have,” Labor leader Anthony Albanese told parliament.

“More promo than ScoMo.”

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Prime Minister had undertaken an important visit to Japan.

“I’d say to those opposite, instead of making a mockery of an important visit on behalf of this nation, they should understand the significance of Australia’s bilateral relationship with Japan which has been advanced by our prime minister’s historic visit.”

