PM defends Cormann’s taxpayer-funded European flights

Scott Morrison has defended using public money to fly former finance minister Mathias Cormann around Europe.

Mr Cormann has been traversing the continent on a Royal Australian Air Force plane as he campaigns for a job with a global economic think tank.

The RAAF plane costs taxpayers more than $4000 for every hour it is in the air.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister said the jet was being used because coronavirus was “running rampant” across Europe.

“There really wasn’t the practical option to use commercial flights in the time we had available because of COVID,” he told 2GB radio.

“If Mathias was flying around on commercial planes, he would have got COVID. The risk of that was extremely high.”

Belgian-born Mr Cormann was previously the Morrison government’s leader in the Senate. But he quit weeks ago to pursue a role as the next Secretary-General of the European-dominated Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

His bid to become the first Australian to head the Paris-based organisation began on November 7-8 with a Canberra-Perth-Muscat leg that included a refuelling stopover in the Maldives. He has since flown more than 20,000 kilometres in the RAAF Dassault 7X.

Mr Morrison also justified the costly flights by arguing an Australian had never held a leadership role at the OECD.

“Now we’re in the race for it and it will be very important,” he said.

“Mathias would be an outstanding secretary-general of the OECD, standing up for those liberal, democratic, market-based values which the OECD represents.”

Labor finance spokeswoman Katy Gallagher said Mr Morrison needed to be upfront about what it is costing to fund Mr Cormann’s OECD campaign.

“And whether other options, such as a virtual campaign, were considered before agreeing to the exclusive use of one of Australia’s RAAF aircraft and any other related costs,” she said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Australian Greens have written to the ambassadors of OECD member nations warning them that appointing Mr Cormann would be a blow to tackling climate change.

The letter notes Mr Cormann’s vote to get rid of Labor’s carbon pricing scheme and previous support for abolishing bodies such as the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

-with AAP