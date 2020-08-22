Labor set to chalk up Northern Territory election victory

Top End voters look set to return their Labor government.

The election was the first test of an Australian political leader’s coronavirus management – and voters have now endorsed Chief Minister Michael Gunner’s tough approach.

About five hours after polls closed on Saturday, Labor was projected to win at least the 13 seats it needs to govern in its own right and retain majority government.

The ABC’s chief election analyst Antony Green says it is likely the party will secure the 13 seats needed to form a majority government in the 25-seat legislature.

Labor held 16 seats going into the poll.

As midnight approached on Saturday night, Labor candidates were leading the count in 15 seats, although the distribution of preferences made impossible to predict a final result.

Mr Gunner has been successful in his bid for a second term, comfortably winning the Darwin seat of Fannie Bay over high-profile candidate Tracey Hayes.

The Country Liberal Party which entered the race with only two seats could pick up as many as nine, but late on Saturday appeared on track to hold seven.

In the event Mr Gunner cannot secure a majority he will need to negotiate with two independents, Mulka MLA Yingiya Guyula and former speaker Kezia Purick, who held her seat of Goyder.

The Territory Alliance formed by former chief minister Terry Mills was struck a blow, with the party leader on track to lose his seat of Blain to the Country Liberal Party and end his two decades in politics.

However Mr Mills was not formally conceding late on Saturday night and remained positive that the Territory needed an alternative to the major parties.

Territory Alliance could win at least one and possibly two seats.

Labor leader Mr Gunner has faced both criticism and praise for his no-nonsense stance on COVID-19 border closures, but says he has done it in the name of saving the territory’s economy and protecting Territorians’ health.

-with wires