Eden-Monaro byelection looks set to go down to the wire

The final result will likely depend on pre-poll ballots, but early returns were tilting against the Liberals wresting Eden-Monaro from Labor.

With some 40 per cent of votes counted, ABC elections guru Antony Green was projecting an overall swing to Labor after preferences of around 2 per cent.

Labor may narrowly hold Eden-Monaro but the results of the by-election will hinge on preference flows from the enormous number of early voters.

Labor’s Kristy McBain was slightly ahead late on Saturday, commanding 50.75 per cent after projected preference flows.

Liberal Fiona Kotvojs was on 49.25 per cent of the two-party preferred vote.

The complication clouding confident predictions of the result was the more than 40,000 early voters, some 38 per cent of the southeastern NSW electorate’s voters.

A further factor is the 15 per cent of the electoral roll who lodged postal votes. No results have been released yet from the pre-poll ballots.

“There are 43,000 votes sitting in the pre-poll voting centre counting facility in Fyshwick in Canberra,” Labor senator Tim Ayres told party supporters in coastal town Merimbula.

“That does mean that it’s going to be some time before anybody with any confidence will be able to predict the results either this evening or through the day tomorrow.”

So far, Labor’s primary vote is down more than four points on its 2019 election result and the Liberals have also had a small swing against them.

Greens lose ground

The Greens’ primary vote has also dropped, by 3.57 points.

But Labor appears to be picking up good preference flows from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party and the Help End Marijuana Prohibition party.

Labor sources said the trend in pre-poll preferences appeared to be broadly in line with what was seen among Saturday’s votes.

But Liberal frontbencher Angus Taylor cited his party’s scrutineers and noted that results from Yass and Merimbula pre-polls were more favourable to Dr Kotvojs.

“This is a repudiation of the left-wing politics that (Labor leader Anthony) Albanese and the Greens stand for,” he said.

“When you look at the booths, it’s those tradie-type booths, whether it’s in Queanbeyan or Cooma … that’s where we’ve done the best.”

Senator Ayres continued to cast Labor as the underdog.

“It would be an extraordinary upset victory for the Labor Party at this time in this seat to claw back a victory for the Labor party in Eden-Monaro,” he said.

The vote is the first electoral test for Mr Albanese’s popularity, after he took over as federal Labor leader last year.

If the seat goes to the Liberals it would cast a shadow over his leadership and break a 100-year run of byelections always being won by the party out of power.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro, who initially considered running in the by-election for the Nationals, said there hadn’t been a sense of anger from voters heading to the booths on polling day.

Nationals candidate Trevor Hicks conceded about 9pm, with his party steady on 6.7 per cent of the vote.

“I wish I could go a bit further, but obviously it was always a hard task with COVID restrictions and, you know, in such a short time that we’ve had,” he told supporters.

“But I think we’ve made an impact for the farmers of this region.”

-with AAP and ABC