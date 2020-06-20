News Politics Australian Politics Greens vote in replacement for Di Natale

Aboriginal activist and Victorian MP Lidia Thorpe will fill the seat vacated in the Senate by former Greens leader Richard Di Natale, who has retired. Photo: AAP
The Australian Greens have picked Lidia Thorpe as their new senator to replace former federal leader Richard Di Natale, who has retired from politics.

Ms Thorpe, an Aboriginal activist and a Gunnai-Kurnai/Gunditjmara woman, was named as the new Greens senator for Victoria following a state-wide ballot of its members.

A Victorian state MP, Ms Thorpe will be sworn into federal Parliament in coming months to fill the vacancy.

Party leader Adam Bandt said he was “thrilled’ to be able to work with Ms Thorpe.

“Parliament is due for a shake up, and Lidia’s fearless advocacy for economic and social justice will strengthen the case for a Green New Deal and provide a voice for so many people that have been let down by politics,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

“From being the first Aboriginal woman elected to Victorian Parliament, to winning renters rights, forestry protections and LGBTIQ support, Lidia has an incredible track record of fighting for change.”

