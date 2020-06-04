‘Get off the grass’: PM cops a blast on the campaign trail

Scott Morrison’s attempt to cut Labor’s grass almost ended in tears.

The Prime Minister made an early morning visit to the Queanbeyan growth suburb of Googong to spruik $25,000 cash grants for residential construction.

The government’s HomeBuilder announcement doubled as a campaign event for the Liberals’ Fiona Kotvojs in the Eden-Monaro byelection battle.

It wasn’t just Thursday’s sub-zero temperatures that gave the assembled press pack with a chilly start to the day.

A bearded man braved the elements to interrupt the Prime Minister as he extolled the virtues of stimulating the building sector.

“Can everyone get off the grass please? Come on,” the exasperated Googonger said.

“Guys, I’ve just reseeded that.”

A sideways shuffle seemed to satisfy him.

Thumbs-ups exchanged, Mr Morrison cranked back into gear, talking up tradies’ chances in a sector weathering the coronavirus storm.

Googong’s sea of Colorbond roofs is exactly the type of place the Liberals are trawling for votes ahead of the July 4 poll.

A victory would make it the first time for 100 years a government has won a seat from an opposition in a by-election.

The Coalition is reviving its pitch to so-called aspirational voters through the $688 million renovation and new house scheme that is says is aimed at saving 140,000 jobs.

-with AAP