Eden-Monaro MP to resign, triggering federal byelection

Long-serving federal Labor MP Mike Kelly has ended months of speculation by making the “gut-wrenching” decision to resign from parliament.

The 60-year-old will quit on Thursday morning, in a move that will trigger a byelection in the marginal NSW seat of Eden-Monaro.

“I don’t believe I can continue to do the job to the extent – and with the commitment and the physical demand – that I would want to,” he told ABC radio on Thursday.

Dr Kelly, a former army colonel, has had numerous medical procedures in the past six months to address damage to his renal system, caused by severe dehydration during military tours in Iraq, Somalia and East Timor.

He was elected to the then-bellwether seat in 2007, and described the decision to quit as “gut wrenching”.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to represent this community,” he said.

“To have to lay down that torch is very emotionally charged and distressing.”

The byelection is expected to be a three-cornered contest with high-profile Coalition members – including NSW Transport Minister and Bega MP Andrew Constance, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Liberal senator Jim Molan – jostling to run. Labor is also keen to retain the seat.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the Liberal Party would contest Eden-Monaro if there was a byelection. He also the Nationals would also run a candidate.

But he said it would be a once-in-a-100 year event for a government to pick up an opposition seat at a byelection.

“That would be a rather extraordinary outcome but it’s one we will put our best foot forward for in this environment,” he said.

Mr Constance, who shot to prominence during the summer bushfire crisis, has previously said he will quit politics once the fire recovery is complete.

But the state MP has not ruled out a tilt at federal politics.

He said Dr Kelly had been an incredible member of parliament.

“Out of respect for him, I just wish everybody would let him make some statements and get on with this,” Mr Constance said on Wednesday.

“My job at the moment is to help our community in this state get through fires and COVID-19. I can’t tell you how important that is for people.

“Our community at the moment, it doesn’t need a massive political bunfight going on and that’s why it’s important, out of respect, to give Mike some dignity and let him make the comments.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is keen to hold on to Mr Constance.

“I’d love to see him stay in NSW [but] it’s ultimately his decision,” she said.

A byelection for the marginal seat could be held within months.

