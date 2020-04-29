Chinese editor lashes Australia as ‘gum on the bottom of our shoe’

A Chinese state media boss has described Australia as the “gum stuck to the bottom of China’s shoe” as the relationship between the two nations continues to sour amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Times editor Hu Xijin said relations between Canberra and Beijing were likely to deteriorate further as Australia pushed for an independent inquiry into the origins of the virus.

“After the epidemic, we need to have more risk awareness when doing business with Australia and also when we send our children to study there,” Mr Hu wrote on Weibo.

“Australia is always there, making trouble. It is a bit like chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes. Sometimes you have to find a stone to rub it off.”

The coronavirus outbreak was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. As it spread around the world, it has infected more than three million people, including nearly 7000 Australians. So far, 212,000 people have died worldwide.

Pushes from senior Australian politicians, including Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, for a probe into the COVID-19 outbreak have sparked fury among Chinese diplomats.

Australia has held firm on its calls, despite China’s threats to boycott Australian education, tourism and agriculture in retaliation.

On Tuesday, the Morrison government declared it would not give in to coercion as the Chinese embassy doubled down on its claims Australia’s demands were politically motivated and labelled our top diplomat a sham.

Late on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy detailed DFAT head Frances Adamson’s phone call to ambassador Cheng Jingye about his threats.

Ms Adamson told Mr Cheng that Australia’s push had no political motive and did not target China.

“Ambassador Cheng elaborated clearly China’s relevant position, stressing that no matter what excuses the Australian side has made, the fact cannot be buried that the proposal is a political manoeuvre,” the spokesperson said.

“Just as a Western saying goes: Cry up wine and sell vinegar.”

The saying is a reference to offering up a good product but substituting it with a sham.

The ambassador also told Ms Adamson that Australia must “put aside ideological bias, stop political games and do more things to promote the bilateral relations”, the embassy said.

But Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said a boycott from China would be inappropriate.

“We won’t be changing our public policy position on such a serious public health matter in the face of any threats of coercion from any other nation,” he said.

He pointed out the virus has led to hundreds of thousands of deaths, millions losing jobs, and billions facing massive disruption to their lives.

“The least the world can expect is a transparent inquiry into the causes of COVID-19 so that we can understand how best to prevent a repeat episode any time in the future,” he said.

Labor has backed the government’s calls for a review into the origins of the virus.

On Monday, Mr Cheng said Australia’s support for the inquiry could lead Chinese tourists to have second thoughts about visiting.

“Maybe the ordinary people will say ‘Why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?'” he told The Australian Financial Review.

-with AAP