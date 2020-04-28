News Politics Australian Politics Voters throw support behind premiers during COVID-19 pandemic
Nearly all state premiers are enjoying high approval ratings as voters back their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Newspoll.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan enjoyed the highest net approval rating of 83 per cent, with 94 per cent saying he was handling COVID-19 well, according to the poll conducted for the Australian.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein’s net approval rating was 73 per cent and 89 per cent supported his coronavirus response.

Next in line was Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews with a net approval rating of 58 per cent followed by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall (47) and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (46).

The Victorian Premier’s coronavirus response was backed by 85 per cent, compared with 82 per cent support for Mr Marshall and 77 per cent who said Ms Berejiklian was handling the crisis well.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk lagged with a net approval rating of 16 per cent, though 72 per cent thought she handled the coronavirus well.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s net approval rating stands at 68 per cent, the highest for a prime minister since 2008.

The survey polled 2908 voters in all six states between April 21-26.

