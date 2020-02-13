‘I’m done’: Lambie’s threat to government’s union-busting bill

Key crossbench senator Jacqui Lambie has yet again threatened to torpedo the Morrison government’s flagship union-busting bill.

Senator Lambie is refusing to negotiate on the “ensuring integrity” laws until the government releases a secret report into the so-called sports rorts affair.

“I am getting to the point where I’m thinking if you can’t discipline your own and you can’t show integrity, then maybe it’s about time we put these talks on hold,” she told Sky News on Thursday.

“Yeah, I’m going to put a hold on them this morning, I’ll be honest with you. Yeah, I’m done.”

Senator Lambie has previously promised to vote against the bill – which will make it easier to deregister unions and ban officials – unless teachers, nurses and firefighters are carved out.

However, she has also threatened to support the legislation unless Victorian construction union boss John Setka resigns. Despite that threat, she did not support the bill when it was last voted on in the Senate, late in 2019 – a vote that ended with numbers deadlocked.

The Coalition has repeatedly refused to release the report by Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Philip Gaetjens into the $100 million sports grants program, citing rules around cabinet secrecy.

Mr Gaetjens found that former sports minister Bridget McKenzie had breached no rules in her handling of the pre-election grants program – despite a scathing auditor-general’s report that found money was handed out by the Coalition based on colour-coded electoral margins.

Senator McKenzie, who was most recently agriculture minister, eventually resigned from the front bench over a technicality declared by Mr Gaetjens – that she had given a grant to a Wangaratta gun club without declaring her membership of the club.

There has been an ongoing battle in the Senate this week to have Mr Gaetjens’ report released.

On Wednesday, opposition senators failed only narrowly in a push to sideline Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, the government’s upper house leader, until the report was made public.

Pauline Hanson saved Senator Cormann from the unprecedented sanction after One Nation made a last minute call to oppose a motion that would have prevented him from answering questions on behalf of the prime minister and representing him at senate estimates.

It was defeated 36 votes to 35 on Wednesday.

Senator Hanson, who initially co-signed the motion, said further advice from Centre Alliance MP Rebekha Sharkie showed her it would be a dangerous precedent.

The ongoing fallout from the so-called sports rorts comes as a Senate committee investigating the program is due to hold its first hearing on Thursday.

-with AAP