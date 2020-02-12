Nationals frontbencher Darren Chester has collapsed in Parliament on a day of drama as the party leader Michael McCormack faces allegations his office urged MPs to charge taxpayers for travel to a lavish 100th birthday celebration.

Just 24 hours after he urged his party to ‘turn the temperature down’ on the internal rumblings, Mr Chester collapsed during the speeches to mark the Closing the Gap anniversary.

The marathon runner, who has also spent weeks working around the clock in his Gippsland electorate to help families affected by the bushfires, was attended to by the Liberals’ Katie Allen and Labor’s Mike Freelander – both GPs turned MPs – and taken to hospital for tests.

“Rumours of my demise have been exaggerated,” he tweeted. “Thanks everyone for their kind messages of concern and the bipartisan medical team of MPs, Parliament staff and colleagues who’ve rallied to check on my welfare. I feel fine and just going to have a few tests done.”

Mr Chester’s medical episode occurred as Nationals leader Michael McCormack came under pressure to cancel a party room meeting in Melbourne – allegedly being held so that his MPs can charge taxpayers for travel expenses to the party’s March 13 100th anniversary dinner.

It follows revelations in The Courier Mail newspaper that the Prime Minister directly intervened to warn Mr McCormack against the idea.

Proof of life: don’t send flowers, save your money & visit #lovegippsland Great feature in @theheraldsun promoting the Omeo region. Tests clear, thanks everyone for kind wishes & a big shout out to colleagues who assisted me in the Chamber. Apologies for alarming you all. #auspol pic.twitter.com/Sm5wQqDOzJ — Darren Chester MP (@DarrenChesterMP) February 12, 2020

From Minister @DarrenChesterMP: "Today I felt unwell and experienced a brief moment of disorientation while sitting in the House of Representatives" #auspol @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/QbARM8Da6n — Brett Mason (@BrettMasonNews) February 12, 2020

Leaked text messages between Mr McCormack’s chief of staff, Damian Callachor, and other MPs and staff confirm the party meeting was being held with the express purpose of allowing MPs to travel to the $550-a-head fundraiser under the rules.

The response angered the Member for Wide Bay, Llew O’Brien, a former police officer and supporter of an independent anti-corruption commission. He challenged Damien Drum for the job of deputy speaker this week and won the position.

Mr Drum was Mr McCormack’s preferred candidate.

In a statement, the Nationals leader hinted he was considering changing the arrangements.

“At the time the Deputy Prime Minister’s chief-of-staff provided the advice to the MP’s office, the intention was to hold a party-room meeting, but this was subject to IPEA (Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority) advice and confirmation closer to the time,’’ she said.

“The location of this meeting is a matter for the National Party, and a decision will be made at the regular party room meeting in Canberra on February 24.

“IPEA has advised in line with the Parliamentary Business Resources Act … parliamentarians can claim for travel expenses (including allowances) that are incurred for the dominant purpose of conducting parliamentary business and represent value for money.

“IPEA advises the event falls under section a) of the definition of Party Political duties as per Schedule 3 of the Parliamentary Business Resources (Parliamentary Business) Determination 2017.

“IPEA advises travel to this event would, in broad terms, meet the … definition.

“But as always, this is a matter for MPs and Senators to determine.”

Nationals MP Mark Coulton told the ABC the move “didn’t pass the pub test”.