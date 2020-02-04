Adam Bandt has been elected unopposed as Greens leader following the surprise resignation of Richard Di Natale.

The only Greens member in the lower house, Mr Bandt was formally endorsed by his federal party room colleagues in Canberra on Tuesday morning.

Queensland senator Larissa Waters will remain co-deputy of the party and will share the role with Tasmanian senator Nick McKim. Ms Walters will be the Greens leader in the Senate.

NSW senator Mehreen Faruqi lost the ballot for co-deputy. She had earlier indicated she wanted Greens members to have a say over who becomes party leader. She said she was “disappointed”.

Mr Bandt has made his intentions clear.

He wants to fight for a “green new deal” and wean Australia off fossil fuels in favour of renewables.

“We are in the middle of a climate emergency and long-running jobs and inequality crises,” Mr Bandt said.

“People are angry and anxious because the government has no plan for the big problems facing the country.”

Mr Bandt, who joined the Greens in 2004, was first elected to federal seat of Melbourne in 2010 which he has retained in subsequent elections, increasing his majority each time.

The first Greens member elected to the House of Representatives at a general election, he had worked previously as an industrial law solicitor and partner with Slater and Gordon.

The vote to elect a new leader came after Mr Di Natale announced he was standing down to spend more time with his family.

Mr Bandt had previously served as the Greens’ deputy leader between 2012 and 2015, taking a break to from the role to focus on the arrival of a new baby.

He became co-deputy leader of the party last year.

–with AAP