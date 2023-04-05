Peter Dutton will oppose the constitutional recognition of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and draw a new partisan divide across his Liberal Party and, were he to succeed, wider Australian politics.

Mr Dutton will have much of the political right behind him and all-in on a strategy that might yet turn on an old question: Can he persuade voters outside his base to join the cause with him?

Liberal MPs were called to Canberra on Wednesday morning for a meeting made urgent by his need to restamp his authority over his party room after a rejection by Melbourne voters on Saturday in the Aston by-election.

Whatever its effect on the referendum, Mr Dutton’s plan is to bind his flagging leadership and the fate of the Liberals together and make a big wager.

Reject reset

The plan is to have he and deputy Sussan Ley become the most prominent early campaigners for the ‘no’ campaign and his cabinet would be obliged to join him and the Nationals, such as Barnaby Joyce and David Littleproud.

Despite a recent by-election disaster, only five Liberals spoke against the move against the Voice and Mr Dutton said he did not think more than “three or four” would cross the floor in Parliament.

The rest will unite behind a complicated pitch to Australian voters that would change an amendment’s wording while asking those voting ‘no’ to the government’s plan to instead back a series of regional and local bodies.

Outspoken Tasmanian Liberal MP Bridget Archer said the most obvious upside of the motion was the plausibility it might provide during a six- to eight-month campaign expected to test how voters judge Mr Dutton’s motives.

“They have to … distance themselves from views that we will see, and have already started to see, in the context of a ‘no’ campaign that are divisive, and that are racist,” she said.

In moderation

In a tough day for a depressed Liberal moderate wing, Senator Simon Birmingham unfurled a proposal to have the party retreat from its nastiest associations before his party colleagues may have rolled it up again.

Mr Dutton enters what is an uneven contest with every chance despite only a fraction of civil society and business expected to be with him.

His ongoing domination by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the polls has only gotten worse; they now favour the PM to lead the nation by 58 to 26.

And yet the Voice is not, on historical trends, at a strong point despite its national majority of 54 per cent in five states because support for proposals usually runs down.

Only 38 per cent of Australia is opposed to the Voice but it needs to win a majority of voters in a majority of states (so far only Queensland is against) when the poll is held in October or December.

If anything could override that it might be Mr Dutton’s unusual prominence in a referendum campaign where he is expected to have next to no supporting cast.

Emeritus Professor of politics at Macquarie University Murray Goot said the referendum had divided voters along party lines, but that for Mr Dutton this might present a limitation.

“I think in terms of the damage that the Liberal Party’s decision might have made to the prospects of a ‘yes’, the majority of the Coalition vote is already a ‘no’,” he said.

Polls show only about 30 per cent of Coalition voters support the proposal.

“So, the one quite big question obviously is will the party decision shift that number down to 30 or 25 or something … even lower?

“If it does that, it will of course damage the prospects for the ‘yes’ side.

“But the people that are ‘yes’ at the moment on the Liberal side are maybe precisely the people that are least susceptible to the appeals of Dutton as a very conservative figure.

“They may be not very susceptible to switching their vote.”

‘Not particularly popular’

“It’s difficult.

“As a campaigner, I would imagine that is handicapped by the fact that he’s not particularly popular. And if that’s true also among Liberals, [then] that’s a problem for him.”

Mr Dutton had faced criticism after a once-in-a-century by-election thrashing in Aston on Saturday and appeared not to have committed to a strategy of expanding the party back into urban areas.

The coming months of the campaign will likely raise the stakes on whether his approach can persuade new groups of voters to support him.

Months after Mr Dutton gave an emotional and sometimes shamefaced speech apologising for walking out on the apology to the Indigenous Stolen Generations apology 10 years ago, the Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney warned Liberals against ending up on the wrong side of history.

“I know that some people who boycotted that historic day in 2008 have since expressed their regret,” she said.

“They now admit that it was a mistake.

“And I say to those people, don’t make the same mistake again.”

Whatever he might have forfeited, Mr Dutton now has a few things in his hands he did not when this week began: Guaranteed time and purpose as Opposition Leader – and the possibility of a one-shot deal to national relevance.