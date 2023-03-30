Two big trends will shape the Aston by-election. Has anyone noticed them?

Can you overthink a political campaign?

Not in the modern world of data-driven politics.

Luke Mansillo, a political scientist specialising in how voters behave in elections at Sydney University, reckons the potential impact of knocking on doors and cajoling the undecided is pretty close to negligible.

But the big macro factors acting on an electorate, he says, such as the issues that the media have framed top of voters’ minds or whether voters feel motivated to go to the polls, make every difference.

Strategists generally never stop thinking about the impact of such bigger macro trends or ways to tip them slightly in a candidate’s favour.

And in Aston this weekend there is a by-election contest that has been done to death on cable news but is not likely to be noticed by many electors on a day when the Grand Prix and AFL are going head-to-head.

The big one this weekend – and the grand-daddy of them all since federation many historians reckon – is our voting system.

About 92 per cent of Australians vote in elections under pain of fines but by-election turnout, especially so soon after a federal election, is a different story.

Voters sometimes register dissatisfaction at by-elections by casting informal ballots (one in five did when Mark Latham quit his seat of Werriwa to pursue other interests) while others don’t show up.

The Australian Electoral Commission says that is already underway in Aston where the number of voters at pre-poll booths is down 5 per cent on last year.

“Typically, if someone casts their vote early in one election they’ll do so in the next one as well – and we’re not quite seeing that here which makes us worry about low participation,” said Commissioner Tom Rogers.

Whose advantage?

Mr Mansillo says if turnout falls in line with electoral commission expectations traditional maths would suggest that could shave as much as 2 per cent off Labor’s vote on a two-party preferred basis.

With the latest poll reported on from within Labor (but not backed as top-dollar research by its campaigners privately) showing a slight swing towards the party and a contest locked at 52 to 48 that could make all the difference.

But Mr Mansillo says that advantage, which stemmed most of all from a tendency among voters who spoke a language other than English to preference Labor, has slowly been breaking down and become harder to predict.

The ethnic vote was once Labor’s by a margin of about 30 per cent, ANU research found, but this has steadily erased down to 5 per cent over recent decades and is thought to be dropping.

But among political professionals on the ground there is a belief it could influence events.

“It will tamp down any possibility of a serious Labor swing,” said one Liberal operative who said it might turn out to be a close election.

But there are two other factors that could change how motivated voters are to show up less than a year after an election.

“Previously you had a candidate who could not go outside because he was in the Herald-Sun every other day,” said a Labor strategist.

“Now she can and remind people to vote Liberal.”

Previous member Alan Tudge resigned a month ago due to family health reasons but his personal life had kept him off the front bench and in a tabloid storyline for months before the last election.

But the Liberals fear it is one last factor from that poll in May that could swing this contest and not one in their favour.

Round II

About 15 per cent of Aston’s population is Chinese and party strategists say it has been very difficult to capture their perspectives in polls in recent months.

This group of voters deserted Peter Dutton as he began to talk in increasingly strident terms about the prospect of war with China near the last poll and even in its safest seats Labor saw huge swings towards it from Chinese voters while they were decisive across Victorian marginals such as Chisholm.

Has that anger dissipated?

“No,” says one MP.

The ALP reckons it was able to exceed a state-wide swing by up to three points in seats like Ryde because of the size of the Chinese population and residual anger, something the party stoked with streetside advertising that became more prominent as the campaign went on.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese suggested Mr Dutton was at the centrepiece of the campaign for Aston.

“He made appearances on corflutes last Saturday, Mr Speaker,’’ he said.

Whether it can come within striking distance of a victory against an Opposition not won by a government in a century seems likely to turn entirely on how Aston’s Chinese voters remember the Opposition Leader when they see his face on a corflute. Or how willing they are to forget the things he said last time.