The upcoming Aston by-election is a topsy-turvy affair – but could it upend the leadership of Peter Dutton and a century of political history? Or could it prove he is immune to normal political consequences?

Officially the ALP has been campaigning hard in the outer Melbourne seat in every expectation it will be dealt a noble loss in keeping with historical trends.

By-elections do not favour governments. The last time they won one was in 1920 and over the last 35 years they have produced an average swing of 5.1 per cent against the government.

And yet, one Labor source told TND there could be a swing towards the government in Aston, and Labor was firming in its confidence.

It’s a line that jars totally with everything Labor is saying through official channels and which cuts against the rule that there is no profit in raising expectations, which therefore gives it the ring of truth.

A Labor win?

The source would not be drawn on the figures but for a seat hanging on a margin of 2.8 per cent and allowing for all the usual errors of polls and late changes in political contests that would put the seat dangerously close to falling to Labor – a true once-in-a-century event.

But how confident is anyone in these conclusions?

“The polling commissioned has not been extensive enough for us to know,” a senior figure in the party said, pouring cold water on queries from TND.

A senior Liberal MP offered this rejoinder: “Bulls–t”.

The Liberals see very many of the hallmarks of a Labor campaign with its tail up, most of all a smiling Anthony Albanese whose reputation – his opponents reason – would not be staked unless there was a genuine prospect of triumph.

“It’s about local issues and road funding cuts, no one is hearing anything about Labor (being rewarded) by voters,” says one MP.

At this point game theory has been thoroughly rebuked, and the government has talked up its chances in a contest where it would want a strong showing to be a surprise.

The Opposition, meanwhile, is talking down the government’s prospects when logic has it that anything less than that 5 per cent average marker will be made into a defeat.

“It’s a very unusual election,” agrees veteran Labor strategist John Utting.

He notes that Peter Dutton’s recent media appearances in the seat – in contrast to less progressive NSW where the state government placed him in protective custody for a recent campaign – have not had the air of defiance he presented at the start of the campaign when he dared to show his face in Victoria.

Mr Dutton, the government has alleged in question time, is actually keeping a low profile while at the centre of public life for the Victorian by-election, something they argued this week betrays a lot less confidence than his non-showing in NSW.

The Labor caucus heard on Tuesday that Mr Dutton had been “in hiding” and Mr Albanese restated the 5 per cent test he had set him for electoral success.

He certainly has not shown any sign of being moved by these taunts. So will it matter?

‘Who else?’

One Liberal MP not thought to be in his core group of supporters says that Mr Dutton’s leadership will roll on completely unaffected by whatever happens in Aston.

“He’s rock solid,” they said. “Who else is there?”

Mr Utting says there is no escaping what a loss would mean when the Victorian Liberals are engulfed in scandal, the NSW electorate has thrown out the party and interest rates are at recent records.

“There’s always no alternative until there is one,” he said.

Other Liberals tell TND they are pessimistic but expect to limp over the line in the face of attacks on candidate Roshena Campbell who is a whip smart newspaper columnist but who files from Brunswick.

The question is how much did the 11-point swing the party withstood in May leave for a further rejection by the party.

“Was it Scott? Was it women? Was it integrity?” the Liberal MP queried.

“We took a big hit and it’s a question of how far from that we are in voters’ minds.”