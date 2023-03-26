Live

Donald Trump has used his first election rally in Waco, Texas, to rail against the prosecutors investigating him, firing up his base ahead as critics, including some Republicans, accused him of wooing conspiracy theorists and far-right extremists.

Mr Trump told supporters gathered at Waco’s airport the investigations swirling around him were “something straight out of the Stalinist Russia horror show”.

“From the beginning it’s been one witch hunt and phoney investigation after another,” he said on Saturday (local time).

The legal threats hanging over the former US president were front of mind for some attendees, many of whom flashed signs saying “WITCH HUNT”.

Mr Trump is being investigated by prosecutors in Manhattan for campaign finance violations stemming from his alleged payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice is investigating allegations he hoarded top-secret documents and masterminded a plot seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Mr Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress, told the crowd it was time to “take back” the Department of Justice.

Spreading myths, stoking anger

“You have to understand: they are not just coming after President Trump, they are coming after you, and President Trump is just the only one standing in their way,” she said.

The former president is seeking to turn the hush money case in New York to his advantage by raising money off it and using it to rally supporters.

On Friday, Mr Trump issued an apocalyptic warning, saying the country faced potential “death & destruction” if he was charged with a crime.

Saturday’s rally in Waco came as the city marked the 30th anniversary of a raid by federal agents on the Branch Davidians religious sect. It resulted in 86 deaths, including those of four law-enforcement officers.