Lidia Thorpe tackled to ground in tense Canberra scene

Live

Former Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe was tackled to the ground by police on lawns opposite Parliament on Thursday at a protest against transgender people that threatens to become a political flashpoint.

Canberra Times journalist Sarah Basford Canales posted footage of the incident shortly before noon.

Senator Thorpe, whose commitment to the black sovereignty movement left her out of place in her former minor party, appeared to be walking purposefully through the anti-transgender rights protest before a federal police officer took her down.

That happened, “right in front of Pauline Hanson”, Basford-Canales said.

Senator Thorpe soon picked herself up and moved towards the camp of counter-protestors gathered on the lawns.

She has been contacted for comment.

The crowd has assembled at the event staged for the anti-transgender rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who is also known asPosie Parker, a British internet bully and soi-disant provocateur.

They were described in the Senate this week as “exclusionary rightwing dropkicks” by Greens Senator Nick McKim.

-more to come