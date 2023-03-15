Paul Keating brands Albanese’s AUKUS move a Labor betrayal

Live

Anthony Albanese’s support for nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS agreement is the party’s worst decision in government for a century, former prime minister Paul Keating said in a scathing assessment Wednesday.

Mr Keating, a longtime critic of Australia’s foreign policy sacred cows, including the American alliance underpinning national security, more delivered his brutal assessment of the current PM at a National Press Club event in Canberra.

The AUKUS deal is a mistake and the worst by Labor in power since Billy Hughes sought to introduce conscription and breaks the party’s foreign policy winning streak, Mr Keating in a statement circulated before his appearance.

“Every Labor Party branch member will wince when they realise that the party we all fight for is returning to our former colonial master, Britain, to find our security in Asia,” he added.

Mr Albanese joined his US and British counterparts in San Diego this week to announce a $368-billion plan for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS pact.

“We have been here before: Australia’s international interests subsumed by those of our allies,” Mr Keating said.

“Defence policy substituting for foreign policy. But this time it is a Labor government lining us up

“Anthony Albanese’s government has picked up and has taken ownership of the strategic architecture of the Morrison government – but taken it up in full and with unprecedented gusto.”

Mr Keating said Mr Albanese had not pursued a chance to discuss foreign policy issues with him earlier this year.

Mr Keating has previously mocked the notion that nuclear submarines would deter China as comparable to throwing “toothpicks at a mountain”.