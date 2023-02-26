A political fight over trimming super tax concessions turned nasty on Sunday as the latest figures show the use of retirement funds by super wealthy investors dodging tax has exploded.

Coalition frontbenchers warned the “sticky fingers” of government would reach into mum and dad retirement funds after the government said it was considering a proposal to limit billions in tax concessions going to a small number of funds with big balances.

But despite heated rhetoric, the proposal being considered by the government has already received support from an unlikely corner.

Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg previously called for an overhaul of the tax loopholes disproportionately advantaging the wealthy now under consideration by the government.

Last week, though, Senator Bragg accused Labor of pursuing the policy to benefit “favoured vested interests”, not ordinary Australians.

Favoured, vested interests

Coalition criticism of a proposal to end tax breaks for Australians with balances of between $2 million to $3 million grew strident on Sunday as Treasurer Jim Chalmers confirmed the plan was being considered before May’s budget.

“They’ve got very sticky fingers, this government. They want to come after your money,” shadow treasurer Angus Taylor said.

But it was a recent review of the super system commissioned by the Coalition government that revealed gross and growing inequities in the tax rules for retirement funds and their increased use by investors seeking to dodge taxation.

Australian Taxation Office data from the 2020 fiscal year shows that the 100 largest superannuation accounts in the country controlled more than $9.7 billion between them.

The largest single super account in the nation was in that year in control of more than $400 million in assets, data released under freedom-of-information law shows.

In 2005, two years before a Howard government change to super’s tax treatment, only 151 Australian superannuation accounts had balances in excess of $10 million but a decade later that number had exploded to 1839.

The average superannuation account with a balance above that threshold receives annual tax breaks on its earnings equivalent to $160,000 a year, the Morrison government Retirement Income Review found in 2020.

“It appears that large balances are held in the superannuation system mainly as a tax-minimisation strategy, separate to any retirement income goals,” the Treasury report stated.

Tax office figures from the same year show a major surge in self-managed super funds claiming tax credits linked to the national rental affordability scheme offset (1380 funds) the early stage investor tax credit (309) and for mining exploration (441).

Self-managed funds with balances north of $10 million generated returns of 20 per cent in 2020-21 compared to an average of 12.9 per cent for self-managed funds, and 24 per cent in 2016-17 compared to 5 per cent.

“The impact of earnings tax concessions means higher-income earners receive more lifetime government support in dollar terms than lower- and middle-income earners,” the Treasury report found.

Senator Bragg, a prominent contributor to Liberal debate on financial services, hailed those findings as a sign for change.

When asked if the statistics were proof tax concessions needed to be reined in, he told the ABC: “(It’s) a real problem. And the whole system needs to be looked at.

“It’s not there for wealth transfers through generations, it’s there as a retirement income system,” he said.

But just last week Senator Bragg joined a chorus warning the government was coming after Australians’ assets after the Treasurer’s call for debate about reform to the system based, in part, on the same data.

“Labor is lining the coffers of its favoured vested interests at the unions and super funds,” he said.

Contacted by The New Daily on Sunday, Senator Bragg did not say if his policy stances conflicted or if he might consider crossing the floor to support reforms if the government adopted a proposal to bring the taxation paid by funds with balances over $3 million into line.

“Super is a totally failed system which does not deliver a dividend to the taxpayer,” he told TND.

“The government should be getting rid of their enormous off-balance-sheet slush funds and banking revenue gains rather than raising taxes.”

Treasurer Jim Chalmers insists the government has not taken any decisions on the proposal, which would return $1.7 billion to the treasury’s coffers as the government faces a deep structural deficit and a blowout in the national defence and aged-care budgets.

Superannuation contributions typically incur a taxation rate of 15 per cent, or much lower than the rate of income tax paid by the wealthiest Australians.

Less than 0.5 per cent, or 80,000 Australians, have more than $2 million in super; fewer than 11,000 have more than $5 million.

The New Daily is owned by Industry Super Holdings