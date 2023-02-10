A second company linked to the fundamentalist Christian sect known as the Exclusive Brethren won more than $100 million in government contracts to supply protective equipment during the pandemic, The New Daily can reveal.

Questions have been swirling in the UK about hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts for the supply of COVID-19 tests and medical supplies to the secretive, politically connected group branded an “extremist cult that breaks up families” by former prime minister Kevin Rudd.

TND revealed last week that companies linked to one of the sons of the global leader of the cult, Bruce Hales, known to followers as the “elect vessel”, had been awarded $26 million by the federal government to supply COVID tests and equipment.

But a second company linked to a church family, Westlab, won nine Federal Health Department contracts for supplying COVID tests and equipment worth over $105 million.

‘Systemic breaches’

One contract between Westlab and the health department, to supply $33 million worth of tests and signed in January, involved the supply of tests sourced from a Chinese manufacturer, Xiamen Boson Biotech.

That same Chinese manufacturer is at the centre of a legal dispute between church-linked companies and the UK government, which tore up its contract to supply $170 million worth of rapid antigen tests because of concerns about working conditions in the Chinese company’s factory.

In the UK High Court last month, the British government said an audit revealed “professional misconduct” including “repeated and systemic” breaches of local labour laws by the Chinese supplier.

The CEO of Westlab, Peter Grace, has not responded to questions from TND about whether he was concerned about the conditions in the factory of its Chinese supplier.

Exclusive Brethren encourage its global network of 50,000 followers to start businesses and to shop at church-owned companies; it boasts of combined revenue in the billions.

Ex-members of the church say a share of all profits are returned to the church’s in-house “consulting” company known to have operated for decades as the “Universal Business Team”.

Political connections

Church member Mr Grace has incorporated a New Zealand branch of the company via the Universal Business Team, and several executives are members of the church. The company sourced its tests from companies run by Mr Hales’ sons.

Between August 2020 and last June the company was awarded nine federal government contracts for medical supplies relating to COVID totalling $107 million.

Church members are forbidden from voting but its influence among conservative parties in Australia and the US dates back to 2004, when the church funded a pro-Liberal Party advertising campaign worth $370,000.

Donations worth more than $600,000 were made by a church member to the 2004 re-election campaign of George W. Bush.

The church, which rebranded as the Plymouth Brethren a decade ago after a wave of negative publicity, forbids its members from eating or socialising with non-members and women in many of its branches wear head scarves.

In 2012 a Sydney doctor was banned from general practice after prescribing chemical castration to an 18-year-old church member who came out as gay.

100 million tests

On its website, Westlab states that it supplied a total of 100 million tests to the Australian government after it contacted a company linked by Mr Hales’ sons: Sante Group.

“Departments of the Australian Government reached out to Sante to source and supply a solution,” the company writes.

“Westlab, working with Sante Group, could guarantee the supply of TGA-approved Rapid Antigen Tests to help the Australian Government departments deliver their promise to Australian citizens.”

The NSW government has refused to reveal the value of contracts it awarded to 2San, a company linked to Mr Hales’ son, while the ACT government has disclosed supply contracts worth $5 million.

“We don’t operate any businesses,” a church spokesman said.

“As a Christian church which follows the teachings of the Holy Bible, we are guided by our values of love, care and compassion. These are at our centre.”

The Health Department did not respond to questions about whether it had concerns about the conditions in the Chinese factory in which the tests were made.

Former prime minister Scott Morrison wrote his honours thesis on the Christian Brethren church in Sydney and was raised in a different branch of the broader brethren church, which split into “open” and “exclusive” factions in the 19th Century.

“Mr Morrison did not make any decisions using his authority to administer the Department of Health, nor did he serve as Minister for Health,” a spokesman for the former PM said.

“Any arrangements regarding suppliers were administered independently by the department. Mr Morrison did not attend the Plymouth Brethren assemblies in his youth, but rather the Christian Brethren Assemblies, now known as the Christian Community Church. They are different groups.”