Former Coalition human services minister and conservative stalwart Alan Tudge bid an emotional farewell to politics on Thursday and quietly left behind him an existential question for the Liberal Party.

Mr Tudge – whose resignation is effective next week – had become entwined with a public perception that the Liberal Party had condoned the mistreatment of women after his affair with an adviser ended in allegations and denial.

Mr Tudge’s seat of Aston is also one of the last Liberal enclaves in metropolitan Melbourne. Voters in the party’s one-time heartland delivered a stunning rebuke at last May’s federal election and ousted a slew of sitting MPs, mostly moderate Liberals.

When Mr Tudge, a white, staunch social conservative and long-serving party operative, announced his departure on Thursday he left senior Coalition MPs with a tough question.

Would the Liberal Party, which has only nine women MPs in the House, be able to leave behind Mr Tudge and nominate a new kind of replacement?

The party’s future as a political force in Australia’s most progressive state could hang in the balance.

Past time

Monash MP Russell Broadbent, who was first elected in 1990, is one of the longest-serving members of the current Parliament.

He became the voice of the party’s social conscience during John Howard’s leadership, and on Thursday called on the Liberals to choose a candidate that reflected the local community.

“The party has no choice but to preselect a woman of a non-Anglo background,” he told The New Daily.

“It’s called diversity.”

Aston, an electorate that takes in Melbourne’s outer eastern suburbs and whose electors include a large base of Indian voters, hangs on the slender margin of 2.8 per cent.

A national poll released last week reflects the Liberals’ dilemma: 56 per cent of voters favour the PM, but only 26 per cent back Mr Dutton.

In Victoria, where Mr Dutton, who is from the party’s national right faction, has scarcely been seen since the federal election, these figures will certainly be even starker, especially if a third party enters the contest.

“It will be a big fight,” a senior Victorian MP said, “but this seat will be [for] the Teals’.”

The Climate 200 crowd-funding project that backed successful federal candidates such as Monique Ryan (who toppled former treasurer and Liberal leadership aspirant Josh Frydenberg) and Zoe Daniel was on Thursday inviting interest from potential candidates.

Mr Tudge’s announcement fuelled speculation that Mr Frydenberg could fight the byelection and make a return to Parliament.

Senior Liberals poured cold water on Mr Frydenberg’s prospects in Aston on Thursday, and he later denied any interest in the seat.

Liberal heavyweights and moderates have thrown their support behind two high-profile professional women.

One is Ranjana Srivastava, a Harvard-educated oncologist who works for Monash Health and writes for The Guardian. The other is barrister and City of Melbourne councillor Roshena Campbell, a columnist for The Age newspaper.

Conservatives are backing a former adviser to Mr Tudge, also drawn from the conservative wing.

Entitlement culture

The Liberals have only nine women in the House of Representatives, despite moderates long calling for the deficit to be addressed.

In NSW a similar debate is emerging amid a contest to choose a replacement for former Senator Jim Molan, who died in January.

Former NSW minister and long-time federal politics aspirant Andrew Constance was named as the leading Liberal prospect in an ABC report on Thursday.

The story drew backlash from some supporters after a report suggested Mr Constance could use the upper house seat as a platform for his next lower house campaign.

That suggestion, apparently from a source close to Mr Constance, was privately condemned by some Liberals who said it reflected an internal culture of entitlement.

The contest’s leading female candidate, Fiona Scott, is a Liberal moderate who shot to national attention after winning a crucial marginal western Sydney seat in 2013.

She later said she had been publicly demeaned by former prime minister Tony Abbott, who praised her “sex appeal” at a public forum.