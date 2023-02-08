As Lidia Thorpe privately prepared for political life after the Greens and as a Senate crossbencher, veterans have questioned whether she can cut it as an independent.

Senator Thorpe has in recent days put feelers out for advice from new confidantes outside the Greens party room, The New Daily understands, as she prepares herself psychologically for the national profile that comes with a solo seat on the crossbench and years of high-stakes negotiations and deal-making likely to follow.

Veterans say the machinations on the mostly unseen game of Deal or No Deal at the centre of government can sometimes seem more like The Hunger Games.

Outsized power

Occupants of the Senate crossbench, or the collection of minor parties and independents who sit in the centre of the upper house, often exercise outsized power on the political process and the allocation of resources – known to detractors as horse trading.

Its unique voting system is engineered to make the Senate represent a wide cross-section of Australia (elections to the lower house are winner takes all).

In practice this means governments rarely have the majority they need to pass bills into law, which usually requires negotiation with what in previous parliaments has been a motley crew of political ideologies and interest groups sometimes likened to Star Wars’ famous bar scene.

The stakes are high; senators have opportunities to influence legislation and spending in ways most MPs would not see if they served for decades; but negotiations are Machiavellian and don’t only pit senators against the government seeking their vote – but often against each other.

Make new friends

Glenn Druery, a political strategist who has advised a number of crossbench MPs in recent decades, says he does not think Senator Thorpe is made of the right stuff to navigate such terrain.

It’s something he concluded less than a minute into her resignation press conference when she promised to keep in solidarity with her former colleagues on the key issue of climate change.

“If I was advising her, I’d say she’s already done one thing wrong,” he said.

“She said she’ll support the Greens on environmental issues. In other words, she’s broadcast her intentions. You never do that in politics.

“She’s already given away a vote. She’s given it away. The government knows they’ve got her and it’s bang, bang, bang.”

According to Mr Druery, that bargaining chip should only have been relinquished after some convincing from the government.

Ms Thorpe, he reckons from what he has seen so far, is not dispositionally inclined to discretion or making such cold calculations.

“I’ve helped a lot of people get elected to Parliament and a lot of them sit down at the end of four, five, six years and say, ‘What happened?’

“They couldn’t get things done.”

A subtle dance

Rex Patrick, the senator for South Australia whose term in the upper house ended last year, says the art of the deal is really more of a delicate dance being carried out with a number of MPs at once.

“It’s always about numbers. The government will always try and find the path of least resistance to get them,” he said.

“A good Senate leader knows what will tickle each of the crossbencher’s buttons.

“If the bill’s about limiting immigration, they’re more likely to persuade Pauline Hanson to support it than they are David Pocock.”

He says success is about keeping one’s options open and never turning away an opportunity to negotiate and sending signals about what you want and knowing when you’re not going to get it or have been outbid.

“I’d never actually say publicly that I wouldn’t support a particular piece of legislation if they did something,” he said.

“I would say something like: ‘If the government were to do that, I might not be inclined to work with them on things they care about.’

“You can be very subtle about it; that would be enough for them to understand the stakes, while leaving options open.”

Some politicians take more readily to it than others, he said.

A maestro

“Mathias Cormann was the quintessential crossbench whisperer. He would have a discussion with you. He’d try to get you across the line, but if he didn’t, if he was unable to, he would walk away professionally and never criticise you publicly.

“He’d think: I can’t get your agreement on this. I might get your agreement on the next thing.”

Mr Cormann’s watchfulness even extended to an alarm in his office that would sound if Labor upper house leader Penny Wong was on the Senate floor and talking to Senate crossbenchers.

That job now falls to Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, who may have to convince Senator Thorpe to come on board.

Or she will if the former Green plays her cards right, Mr Patrick said.

“She’s going to have to walk the fine line between keeping her supporters happy and making sure the government are a little bit nervous about whether they have her support.”