Could the trail to more than $10 billion missing from Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed FTX crypto exchange lead through Australia?

New documents suggest that weaknesses in national regulation of financial services might have made Australia an ideal place for an enterprising launderer of cryptocurrency.

ASIC did not answer questions about whether its winding up of FTX had been poorly overseen and might have enabled dishonest directors to divert money from creditors.

“We are not aware of any evidence they did,” the regulator said.

An internal ASIC group chat held as it was planning FTX Australia’s liquidation paints a franker picture. One executive suggested contacting the money laundering regulator for help and was told in reply: “They know less than we do”.

Winding search

Mr Bankman-Fried stands accused of directing billions in customer deposits out of the cryptocurrency exchange he founded in the Bahamas, which came to a halt in November when his customers started taking out too much all at once.

FTX’s business spans 134 companies and nearly 27 countries and owes money to an estimated nine million people.

One company was still standing in Australia this week and appeared free of government control: Alameda Research. Mr Bankman-Fried was still its director.

Though Mr Bankman-Fried had bought his financial services license from another company and not applied for his own, the company did not receive any serious penalty until its collapse.

Alameda was key

According to documents filed in an American bankruptcy court, the company’s debts and assets are somewhere between $10 billion and $50 billion, or equal to those of the broader crypto empire.

So far Australian liquidators have identified about $40 million for recovery, but thousands of former FTX customers have been told they might lose out.

Alameda was a wing of the company run by Mr Bankman-Fried’s girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, responsible for making large, very risky investments which eventually brought down the crypto empire, according to the US Department of Justice.

Mr Bankman-Fried is alleged to have given his girlfriend’s business billions out of customer deposits, before she ploughed it into losing investments.

Despite this, the Australian Alameda company has not been hit with restrictions and was allowed to go to the American state of Delaware to declare bankruptcy, unlike other FTX Australia companies.

“I don’t know how that was decided,” liquidator John Mouawad told The New Daily on Tuesday.

A source said while the company would be controlled by a US administrator in another sense it would be in a legal no man’s land particular to digital finance companies.

Since the global financial crisis, financial treaties have been relied on to stop companies undergoing liquidation in America from simply travelling to Australia to trade.

“It’s not the same with crypto – it’s smoke and mirrors,” the source said, of controlling non-bank transactions.

ASIC allowed FTX to trade for a month after its licence was suspended on November 16 but on the condition that it could only trade to cash out accounts for customers.

In the days before it was cancelled, an unknown FTX employee in an unknown country is alleged to have delivered a final insult when they stole more than $550 million from customers.

Thanks for sharing

Before ASIC put FTX Australia into administration a staff member notes her concerns about the whereabouts of its executives after a newspaper reports questions the exchange’s solvency and when a number for Chris Chen from the FTX compliance division rings out.

“It was not set up for voicemail,” they said. “Given it sounded like his phone was off I am not hopeful of a call back anytime soon.”

Later a “senior specialist” at ASIC emails notes of a claimed account of a conversation also held with Chris Chen in the Bahamas which includes an assurance that the company is “in compliance” and can provide proof by the end of the week.

FTX US entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy days later but the first regulatory action here would wait another seven days.

Licensed to shill

A licence to send money offshore without triggering money laundering alarms would appear to have been essential for any crypto business in Australia.

FTX bought its from the shaggy-haired crypto entrepreneur and founder of Finder, Fred Schebesta.

“I’m not sure of the dealings they did after we sold it,” Mr Schebesta told The New Daily.

“We had zero involvement after we sold the business.

“Is that clear?”

Other companies holding these licences numbered about 400 on some estimates and included entirely offshore entities – but neither the names of licence holders nor statistics are published by government.

Under the most recent term of government, suspicious cryptocurrency transactions alerts more than quadrupled in three years to reach more than 8000. But money laundering punishments have been exceedingly rare, experts say.

ASIC said questions on licences should go to the money laundering regulator, AUSTRAC. It did not respond by deadline.