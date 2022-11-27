David Pocock, the Senate kingmaker, has confirmed he will vote for the most significant reform of industrial relations in three decades – and the first to even slightly rebalance negotiating power in workers’ favour for much longer.

So who is he?

Often the opposite of whatever people seem to expect.

Debate rages about the true political convictions of the wave of independents elected to this Parliament, whose constituencies drew from across the political spectrum.

None more so than the former rugby player who has a tendency to listen intently, repeat back what he has heard and speak softly and rarely – that has many describing him as hard to read or, to some critics, vacant.

But many might have been surprised that Mr Pocock, a committed Christian who played professionally the game favoured in private schools, would act despite the urgings of big business which mounted a major campaign against them.

As the industrial relations debate heated up, the balance-of-power Senator became something of a Rorschach blot in which both sides of politics seemed to see what they wanted.

At 9am on Sunday one political pundit made a “crystal ball” prediction on Sky News that Mr Pocock was holding out on the government and would sink their signature workplace reform by refusing to pass it in line with their year-end deadline.

His co-host had different mail: Something might move on the bill in the next hour or two.

Only minutes later it was confirmed that Mr Pocock would support Secure Jobs, Better Pay after seeking mostly technical changes.

Federal government set to pass IR bill

Mistaken impressions

People sometimes seem to get a mistaken impression about Senator David Pocock.

The New Daily spoke to friends, former colleagues, and business groups and NGOs he’d met during the campaign who said they could not identify the senator’s ideological leanings.

He’s a committed Christian, as is his wife, Emma, whom insiders say is his most influential adviser.

They didn’t get married until gay marriage was legal on a point of principle. Emma worked briefly for the Christian lobby in her youth but more recently hung her hat at progressive think tank The Australia Institute.

Senator Pocock was a committed environmentalist and in 2014 locked himself onto a mine site to stop the path of bulldozers in protest at a new coal mine.

But someone next to him at the time said he had no interest in protesters’ radical politics.

“I think it’s best in politics to judge people by what they do,” said Greens Senator David Shoebridge.

“In all my dealings so far with David he has struck me as very decent and grounded.”

Balancing interests

In an unusual way, Senator Pocock’s career has been about balancing on both wings of traditional politics from the start.

It’s proven perfect training for holding the balance-of-power.

The former Wallabies skipper launched his campaign for the ACT Senate earlier this year with photographs featuring him in a workman’s shirt, rumpled with utility pockets.

It was a message about his target demographic but suggested he knew he would have to walk a different path in politics.

Senator Pocock launched his campaign by targeting small businessmen, including self-employed tradies, a source familiar with his advertising buy said.

This decision was driven, a source said, partly by arithmetic and partly ideology – but with convictions not about business but climate change.

He wanted to beat the ultra-conervative Liberal Zed Seselja, a climate sceptic who had, with fellow religious believers, taken over a Canberra party almost always otherwise represented by ultra-moderates.

But it was unclear how many Liberals shared Mr Seselja’s far-right views on climate, given they voted for him.

So he aimed at launch for what he figured were the least ideological Liberal voters with a centrepiece policy on housing affordability aimed at voters in the centre.

That led some groups dedicated to fighting Labor and unions, such as the master builders’ association, to back him and a policy for new land release (he also advocates social and community housing).

But it’s unlikely they’ll be happy with his decision to support IR reform, which the group has said will hurt the industry badly, nor will the lobby representing small businesses.

Those groups oppose the concept of allowing workers to band together to seek pay deals.

Mr Pocock was more concerned about an exemption for small business but being sure he got the level right. (Government definitions conflict and run as high as 200).

Zen

Last week, as pressure that had long been building on IR seemed to become almost unbearable, Mr Pocock kept to his earlier game plan.

But the senator, who tries to hit the gym three times a day as part of the rehabilitation needed after rugby, cut out his regular run along the Murrumbidgee.

The phones were ringing.

The ACTU’s head, Sally McManus, urged union members to speak out in response to the business blitz and they did so inventively.

He was invited to sit down at a fake diorama of a set table at a restaurant but the only thing on the menu was higher wages.

Other union members sent him roses.

And as summer belatedly arrived in Canberra, the parliamentary office air conditioning was not working.

The final day of negotiations on Saturday took more than 12 hours to conclude.

Senator Pocock began with a meeting with Anthony Albanese at the Lodge about 9 am.

He spoke to Workplace Minister Tony Burke until 9 pm and snuck in a gym session.

Before writing to the PM to officially inform him of his decision he had one quick engagement. At a 10-year class reunion for a group of nursing students he spoke and promised he would be doing everything possible to get them a pay rise.

On Sunday he revealed mostly technical changes to the bill and raising the definition of a small business to any with fewer than 20 employees.

“These are the biggest industrial relations reforms in at least a decade,” Senator Pocock said, with the potential to lift wages and boost protection for small businesses which employ Canberra’s workers.

“I’ve made very clear that this is not something that I wanted to horse-trade on.

One unexpected request

To the government’s surprise the senator didn’t make any demands, like previous balance-of-power senators. Instead he secured an unexpected concession.

He won agreement for an annual expert review of welfare supports like JobSeeker, which Senator Pocock says will be a “game changer” for people who live under the poverty line on those payments.

“They will publish their recommendations at least two weeks before the budget. So, there’ll be a level of transparency there and then government will have to make the case of why they are or aren’t taking those recommendations on board,” he said.

Mr Pocock said it was his hope this would lead to raises in payments such as JobSeeker, which research says is the lowest of any country in the OECD.