Former government services minister Stuart Robert was a major investor in a dentistry company that became reliant on payments and rebates from the department he oversaw as it fought off bankruptcy, The New Daily can reveal.

The MP is already facing investigation after a report on Thursday cited leaked emails to suggest he had been secretly advising a firm part-owned by a former business partner and friend, Synergy 360, that bid on government contracts.

But new documents reveal a starker overlap between business and ministerial work likely to prompt further questions about a perception of conflict.

Mr Robert was defiant in Thursday’s question time, saying he “egregiously” denied the Fairfax press report and had no say over contracts while a minister.

But days before he became Assistant Treasurer in 2018, after an earlier demotion following concerns about business interests, corporate filings show Mr Robert was a major shareholder in a company valued at a peak of $100 million but which would soon crash and need federal government cash infusions to survive.

He and his wife held one million shares then worth $600,000 in a Gold Coast dentistry startup, Smiles Inclusive, an initially successful startup billed as Australia’s first publicly listed dentistry provider.

Six months later the shares were recorded as moving to what Mr Robert insists was an independently managed trust – he initially said they had been “pre-sold”.

Parliamentary disclosures said the same former business partner whose contracting firm he was allegedly advising had set up the trust which took over his stake in the dental company: John Margerison.

The dentistry company burned cash quickly would continue operating for nearly two years in no small part due to government funds via the Treasury but also Mr Robert’s next portfolio.

Down to their last few hundred thousand dollars, the company’s management told shareholders they were subsisting on a near-$200,000 JobKeeper facility.

Investors were reportedly then told money coming in from the Child Dental Benefits Schedule would provide a path to profitability.

Mr Roberts was about to assume a new portfolio and a promotion when a trust was listed as holding his shares.

Smiles Inclusive reportedly went bust amid regulatory action from ASIC and allegations from some investors of over $100,000 in inaccurate claims for services.

Mr Margerison could not be reached for comment and its not known when the trust exited a company that collapse amid recriminations.

The close friend and former business partner was also formerly the head of the MP’s personal fundraising body: the Fadden Forum.

Mike Timoney the dentistry company’s founder said that by 2019, as he lost control of the startup, he had to deal not with his childhood friend Mr Robert but a trustee.

“It was some company in Brisbane,” he said.

Mr Robert, he said, had behaved “impeccably” and the company got “zero” special treatment.

He said that Mr Robert had “sailed close to the wind” in previous scandals after a meeting with a miner in China and an usually large home internet bill covered by expenses (but later repaid).

“I mean, yeah, he does seem to collect headlines that are not really very positive,” he said.

“I guess once you’ve got a government role, really, that almost role moves you out of any sort of investment doesn’t it really?”

But Mr Robert dismissed talk of any perceived conflict

“Throughout the entire period Mr Robert was a Minister, all shareholdings were either sold or moved to a blind trust that was independent of Mr Robert,” a spokesman told The New Daily.

He added the trust had been signed off on by the Mr Morrison’s own department.

The New Daily suggests no wrongdoing by Mr Robert who was not formally obliged to divest his holdings.

But the use of trust arrangements to manage conflicts in the Morrison cabinet was criticised for offering little assurance conflicts were being managed and figured in the fall of another minister, former A-G Christian Porter.

On Thursday, Bill Shorten told parliament that there would be a full investigation into the relationship between Mr Robert, who he succeeded as government services minister, and a company seeking tech contracts that he said should have registered as a lobbyist.

“The Albanese government believes that the job of a MP is to work for your constituents – not your former business partners,” he told Parliament.

Other grants made by Mr Robert’s department will likely be part of the probe.

Another of Mr Margerison’s former companies, Australian Property Reserve Pty Ltd, was awarded a $3.59 million government tender by the government services department for the three-year lease of a warehouse.

His fellow shareholder in the tech firm, David Milo, won a $28,000 tender from Services Australia soon after Mr Robert became Minister.

In Parliament Mr Robert said ministers were not responsible for contracting decisions.

“All ministers know the process for procurement [and] understand how procurement is run by the public service,” he said.

Another of Mr Margerison’s concerns, DJ Group, included companies which reportedly accumulated NDIS contracts worth in the tens of millions.

Mr Robert was formerly minister for the disabilities scheme.

In 2016 Mr Robert was ousted from cabinet after taking a trip to China to witness a deal between unrelated mining companies.

The code of conduct under then-prime minister Scott Morrison said ministers but not backbenchers should ensure dealings with lobbyists “do not give rise to a conflict between public duty and private interest”.