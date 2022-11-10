This may have been one of the most consequential weeks for the Albanese government.

In Canberra, the government has pushed its workplace bill to the Senate – and possible death – while it still has a chance of legislating an anti-corruption commission by Christmas.

But the real work was being done on a scale greater than Parliament.

In Egypt, MPs were participating in a debate about the future world economy at the COP27 UN Climate Conference.

It was the site of a moment of diplomatic triumph for Australia that passed without notice when the Minister for International Relations and the Pacific, Pat Conroy, appeared on the diplomatic stage alongside Henry Puna, the secretary-general of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Readers might remember that soon after the election Foreign Minister Penny Wong met Mr Puna on a trip that coincided with intense speculation that the key Pacific Islands Forum was about to sign a security pact with China.

That deal never materialised and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Ms Wong have since spoken in very different terms about the Pacific.

Signs of change

But to have the forum president and other nations appear alongside Australia in a bid to host COP31 is an important marker of how things have changed.

Mr Albanese has been preparing for what could be a consequential visit overseas next week and a likely meeting with Xi Jinping.

In a sign of seeming progress, Chinese state media referred to Australia as an “important partner for dialogue and co-operation”.

With only one week of Parliament remaining, it will be do or die for the bill that will bring changes to workplace laws not seen for many parliaments.

The laws will enshrine multi-employer bargaining and help increase pay in feminised industries, while also outlawing secrecy clauses on pay rates for employees.

Pocock under scrutiny

Independent ACT Senator David Pocock stands in the way.

Senator Pocock, who recently called for the ACT’s federal public housing debt to be appealed, is making noises of protest.

He is also under intense scrutiny and represents one of the country’s most progressive constituencies.

Less coverage was given to news that former defence minister Stephen Smith and former defence chief Sir Angus Houston handed in their first draft of a review of Australia’s military capabilities.

Defence spending has been criticised as inefficient and wasteful and delivered baffling materiel, but the review will also say something about Australia’s place in the world and how it is best defended.

Up to 10 million Australians may have been affected by the Medibank hack.

Minister for Home Affairs Clare O’Neil has used emergency powers to bring together law enforcement bodies in a bid to protect victims and stymie scammers likely to prey on the leaked data.

There were positive signs but also qualifiers for another key piece of legislation promised by the government: A national anti-corruption commission that was given the thumbs up from a parliamentary committee.

According to conventions

Mr Albanese even found time on Thursday for electorate matters and travelled to Marrickville for a funeral for which he was granted a pair by Peter Dutton.

It’s government by more than one person; responsible government according to the oldest conventions.

Mr Albanese said he was trying to “take politics off the front pages”, as he did at a charity event last week.

He seems to be doing well and making a virtue of his boringness.

But his government is setting its own pace.