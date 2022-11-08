It’s all down to Anthony Albanese now after the nation’s top economic bureaucrat called on the government to bring down sky-high power prices, saying they were enriching gas companies at Australia’s expense.

The thumbs-up from Steven Kennedy, Secretary to the Treasury, who helped Australia navigate the Global Financial Crisis and then COVID-19, should strengthen the government’s hand as it readies a policy before Christmas.

Gas exporters on Tuesday signalled their intent to make sure any regulation is watered down.

“Price increases are leading to a reduction in the real incomes of many people, with the most severely affected being lower income working households,” Dr Kennedy said in a statement to the Senate’s economic committee.

“Price increases are leading to unusually high prices and profits for some companies [… and] to a redistribution of income and wealth and disrupting markets,” he said.

National interest

“The national interest case for this redistribution is weak.”

Doing something about the profiteering gas companies is a policy idea with more fans in the electorate than chocolate and slapping them with a tax has been backed by the Nobel Prize-winner Joseph Stiglitz.

But Labor had until recently shied away from intervention in the market, which is still bitterly opposed by national media outlets that have warned of unintended consequences.

Santos boss Kevin Gallagher, who took a $6 million bonus in controversial circumstances last year, told shareholders of plans to extract fossil fuels until the 2040s and said the government would be taking a risk if it tried to discourage them.

“Right now, all Australian governments should have their shoulders to the wheel to get more gas developed to put downward pressure on price,” he said.

“Government policies that seek to disrupt the energy system so as to hasten the transition to a low carbon future are having exactly the opposite effect.”

Record profits

Santos and company peers such as Woodside have declared record profits this quarter after war in Europe sent the price of gas sky high – even when produced in Australia. Record profits at Santos and a couple of others have broken a national business record: Australia’s (non-financial) companies are holding about $95 billion just in cash, or 60 per cent more than before COVID.

Gas prices influence the cost of all electricity, which, the budget said, would be up as much as 50 per cent in the coming two years.

Gas lobbyist Samantha McCulloch said: “It is easy to misrepresent how the gas market works, but the facts are that average domestic prices are well below international prices.”

But Andrew Richards, who runs the Energy Users Association of Australia, a group representing large industry, says prices quoted this week are above even current international rates and more than four times higher than pre-war levels.

Industry Minister Ed Husic has accused gas companies of greed, but it is unlikely the companies will be hit with a tax after Labor ruled that out during the last election.

Dr Chalmers recently acknowledged Australians’ anger that resource exporters pay only a fraction of their profits in taxes due to favourable arrangements designed to encourage investment.

That leaves either a cap on prices or the use of export controls to stop companies from selling gas to Europe at high prices and reserve for it domestic use. Former ACCC head Rod Sims said he did not think any particular measure would be needed; id gas companies thought the government was serious they would cooperate.

Modelling commissioned by the Greens and done by Parliament shows if gas prices were kept at their pre-Ukraine invasion levels for two years the average family might save only a little less than $800.