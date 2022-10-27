Clean energy scepticism is the defining point of the Coalition’s policy platform identified by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton in a budget reply speech that foreshadowed the major political dividing line in this Parliament.

The speech was also a sharp attack on the government over rising prices, and what he styled its breach of faith for not including payments in the recent budget.

Unlike some recent opposition leaders he did not use it to introduce any new policy measures.

In previous budget reply addresses opposition leaders have advanced policy proposals such as when Brendan Nelson called for a fuel excise cut in 2008, or Bill Shorten identifying $70 billion in expenditure savings in 2016. Anthony Albanese unveiled the now government’s childcare policy in a 2020 speech.

The largest part of the Coalition leader’s speech was dedicated to opposing moving too quickly to renewable energy, something he warned was causing energy supply issues and price rises – in Australia and around the world.

‘Warnings and lessons’

“Governments in several countries in recent years have made catastrophic energy decisions,” he said.

“They have turned off the secure supply of electricity and gas before the technology and system are ready for more renewable energy.

“Despite those warnings and lessons, this Labor government is following in the footsteps of those countries.”

In June threatened power outages in Australia were caused mostly by the unavailability of coal-fired power stations in Victoria and New South Wales.

The Treasury said this week that power prices risked being “exacerbated by ageing electricity generation assets and inadequate policy certainty”.

The Coalition currently advocates a 26 to 28 per cent cut to renewable energy by the end of this decade, a policy ratified by the then Abbott government.

Mr Dutton has promised party moderates that the target will rise by the next election but he is yet to say to what level.

The Coalition’s policy is to reduce emissions to 0 per cent of 2005 levels by 2050, a so-called net-zero commitment passed by the Morrison government.

Mr Dutton said he believed investing in renewables was “crucial”.

“The technology doesn’t yet exist at the scale that is needed to store renewable energy for electricity to be reliable at night, or during peak periods,” Mr Dutton said.

“That is a scientific reality.

“Every dollar spent on new transmission lines will be paid for by consumers through higher electricity bills.”

More gas exploration

Mr Dutton criticised the government for cancelling gas exploration projects, and said doing so would exacerbate recently high prices.

Prices on the wholesale market have shot up to four times their pre-war levels.

“The government makes it harder for more gas supply at a time when we need it most,” Mr Dutton said.

Mr Dutton’s call for more gas exploration in response to high prices comes after calls within the labour movement for price controls; Malcolm Turnbull’s advocacy of restrictions on exports by gas companies; and the super profits tax backed by Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz and Grattan energy policy expert Tony Wood.

More than 80 per cent of gas in Australia is exported offshore.

A gas industry lobby group (the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association) sent out a media release calling for ongoing investment in gas exploration as he began his speech on Thursday.

‘Broken faith’

Mr Dutton criticised the government for not extending any direct cost-of-living relief to voters.

“You have every right to be anxious and disappointed, the Prime Minister has broken faith with you,” he said.

“It’s a budget which breaks promises rather than keeps them, a budget which weakens Australia’s financial position rather than strengthens it, and a budget which adds to rather than alleviates your cost-of-living pressures.”

Coalition frontbenchers have not advocated for specific cost-of-living measures as inflation hits 7.3 per cent, or its highest level in decades.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government did not want to pump money into the economy when it was overheated.

Mr Dutton backed Labor policy to lower the cost of medicines and extend childcare subsidies, but said cost-of-living support did not go far enough.

The Opposition Leader advocated the Coalition’s superannuation-based home buyer scheme, allowing people to buy their first home by accessing their super balances, party policy at the May election.

He suggested the government’s plan to have super funds invest in housing was unrealistic.

“The design features will end up wasting billions of dollars and deliver little, if anything, to home buyers,” he said.

Mr Dutton backed the stage-three income tax cuts and claimed Labor would raise new taxes at future budgets.

He criticised cuts to previous Coalition grants schemes, including to a “safer communities” grants program for multicultural communities worth $50 million.