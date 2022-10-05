Stage-three tax cuts: What makes them so controversial?

Despite no announced change of policy, a debate about tax cuts has re-emerged again this week – the cause of the Albanese government’s first moment of disunity.

This is why.

Staged cuts

The stage-three tax cuts are the final stage of a package of tax reform that has already been delivered.

Its first two editions provided tax cuts to low- and middle-income earners.

Stage three will kick in during 2024 and on net it will benefit higher-income earners – people who earn more than $180,000, or the top 3.7 per cent.

The package consists of measures to:

Increase the income at which the top tax bracket begins from $180,001 to $200,001

Remove the 37 per cent bracket that previously applied to incomes from $120,001 to $180,000

Lower the income tax rate for the new bracket that extends from $45,001 to $200,000 from 32.5 per cent to 30 per cent.

That represents a total of $243 billion to be taken out of the budget over the next decade.

Of this benefit about half, or 48 per cent, will go to that top, less than 4 per cent of income earners, who are on $180,000.

Why so difficult for Labor?

Labor had backed stages one and two of the Coalition’s tax cuts but opposed stage three in Parliament.

In 2019 Labor voted for the third component after former prime minister Scott Morrison tied it to a tax relief measure for lower-income earners.

The party voted reluctantly but Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers committed to honouring a vow made several times during the campaign if they won government.

“We were in a situation of all-or-nothing at the time,” the PM said in a recent Press Club address.

“And we voted for tax cuts because to vote against the package would have been voting against tax cuts including for people who desperately needed it at the time.”

But calls for change continued and have grown louder in recent weeks, citing the need to repair the federal budget amid rising inflation and the worsening of economic conditions.

What has changed?

The tax cuts start five years after they were voted for: Since the intervention of the global pandemic and the addition of $1 trillion in spending.

Another factor previously ignored by agreement from both sides of politics is a structural deficit – the budget spends more on programs than the government brings in through revenue.

In the lead up to its first mini-budget, Dr Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher made a point about this structural problem, saying it was caused by persistent increases in expenditure on defence, the NDIS and rising debt repayments.

In remarks some believed were aimed squarely at the tax cut, the Treasurer said: “We do need to make the budget more responsible, more affordable, more sustainable.”

If it keeps the cuts, Labor has the option of reforming their structure closer to the kick-in date in 2024 or focusing its energies on a more sweeping tax review that can be put to a vote at the next election and might be used to repair its foundations.

Why do we care?

Labor would face what voices on either side of the party say are potentially fatal risks to its reputation: Losing its credibility by breaking a promise or governing without a purpose if it allows the budget to be defined by a policy inherited from the Coalition and seemingly unconnected to its philosophy.

Promise keeping

A Labor MP who rushed to urge the government to stick to the tax cuts, Mike Freelander, said people on $200,000 benefiting from the tax cuts were “well off, not wealthy” and should have a promise honoured.

“We’ve made promises, and we need to stick to them,” he said.

“People have planned on the promises we made, and I think we should stick with them.”

Tony Abbott’s perceived problem with credibility became an issue soon after he assumed office on a promise of no cuts to health or education, before embarking on a poorly received and ambitious program of budget reform.

He had in turn brought Julia Gillard’s honesty into question because she promised not to install a carbon tax if she won an election.

The former PM did not contest Opposition attempts to paint a market mechanism for carbon trading as a ‘carbon tax’, and the result trailed her leadership.

But a study by the Political Science Association that sifted through all of a party’s promises showed politicians can make hundreds during a campaign – whether it is something voters then hold them to depends on whether it was central to their campaign, which could make it six or seven times more likely to result in scandal if broken.

Vision

It might have been the alleged deception that did in Mr Abbott, but it was news that Kevin Rudd would defer putting a price on carbon that came before a plummet in the polls.

Mr Rudd had described global warming as the “greatest moral challenge of our age”, and commentators suggested he had betrayed his purpose.

For Labor, the tax cuts hit this directly in two ways.

They take up to $20 billion from the budget when it is tightening and so greatly constrain Labor’s ability to adopt new policies, or to govern.

Taking on tax concessions from the Coalition takes tens of billions in options off the table.

Professor John Quiggin from the University of Queensland told TND after the election Labor risked being seen to have won power only to ensure “lower- to lower middle-income earners get screwed, and the money goes to the rich”.

At a time of rising inflation and the erosion of the budget, that means Labor might preside over a budget that does not offer anything for its philosophy or core supporters.