Treasurer Jim Chalmers promised not to put politics above economics on Tuesday, amid mounting speculation the government was preparing to perform surgery on an unpopular tax cut for high-income earners.

With a recession in the United States now “probable”, deteriorating global economic conditions and no prospect of remission inflation, the Treasurer promised to deliver a “sustainable” budget.

It was a particular mention of Britain as a “cautionary tale” that seized attention.

The UK, of course, has just dumped a policy that would have handed a tax cut to the wealthy – but only after it went quite close to dumping the prime minister who came with them.

Contradictory policies

After winning a leadership race voted on by the Tory membership, the UK’s new PM Liz Truss was almost just as soon at the pointy end of her political legacy when trying to take a plan to remove the country’s top tax bracket.

Against the backdrop of inflation, growing public dependence on food banks and worsening global conditions the policy was described as “the shortest suicide note in political history”.

Which it almost was, until being dropped amid reported moves on Ms Truss’s leadership.

“I do see what’s happening in the UK as a cautionary tale,” Dr Chalmers said on Tuesday.

He then made a reference to a point made by the IMF, which called the cuts “untargeted”, and suggested there was something self-defeating about raising interest rates to slow down the economy on one hand and handing money back to the wealthy on the other.

“We do need to ensure that spending in the budget, particularly in these uncertain global times, is geared toward what’s affordable and sustainable and responsible and sufficiently targeted,” Dr Chalmers said.

“I think that’s one of the lessons from the UK.”

The Australian cuts have already been legislated and will kick in from 2024 at a total cost to the budget of $234 billion over a decade.

Labor has repeatedly ruled out overturning the tax cuts, but there have intimations in recent days that the government is about to ditch the policy or radically reshape it.

About 50 per cent of the tax cut benefits will flow to Australians earning more than $180,000, in its current form.

There has been an appetite within Labor to ditch the tax cuts since before it voted for them.

In what some MPs labelled as shameless dirty trickery, former prime minister Scott Morrison welded the tax cuts benefiting high-income earners with those that would have provided a cut to the poorest workers – and dared the Labor opposition to vote against it.

Politically unpopular

Since they did so, many in the government have thought back to the 2019 election when Bill Shorten was tarred with the brush of being anti-business.

Andrew Leigh came out for keeping the measures on Tuesday, citing a need for the government to be known as keeping its promises because voters were becoming disillusioned with politics.

Tanya Plibersek said the UK tax cuts were not “very sensible”, adding that the budget might be a good time to review the state of the economy.

Inflation usually provides a useful ally for a treasurer, but the cuts do not kick in until two years from now when rising prices may have been tamed entirely.

There has been no shortage of changes to the nation’s financial position since the cuts were first legislated five years ago, including $1 trillion in debt and a widening structural deficit.

Perhaps most compellingly, cutting taxes for the wealthy is not an idea that is especially popular among Australians – 60 per cent said they would rather money go to health and education while only 15 per cent said the opposite.

If any constituency were to back the move, it might be readers of The Australian Financial Review, which broke the news that the government was canvassing support for making the tax cuts less favourable to high-income earners.

The letters page of the leader’s digest is unlikely to be much pleased, but some in Canberra may be watching, cautiously, for a wider response.