Live

Charles III was proclaimed the King of Australia on Sunday morning.

Governor-General David Hurley presided over a meeting of the Executive Council, a body composed of cabinet ministers but which is specifically responsible for advising him on matters of national significance and proclamations.

“Because of the death of our blessed and glorious Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown has solely and rightfully come to Prince Charles,” General Hurley said. “May King Charles III have long and happy years to reign over us.”

Before the council meeting entered its closed session Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recommended the proclamation.

“Today, we mark formally the new head of state in King Charles III and the proclamation, the first in my lifetime and the first in a majority of Australian’s lifetime,” he said.

“Queen Elizabeth and her devotion to duty will be recorded in history for centuries to come so we have a solemn responsibility here today.”

The Governor-General told members of the council that Australia would now move into a new era.

“Your loyalty to our King, your service to Australia, through your work as a Parliament will assist our country to build on the successes of the second Elizabethan age,” he said.

The PM had earlier announced Australia will observe a one-off public holiday to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 22.

“It will be a one-off national public holiday to allow people to pay their respects,” Mr Albanese said during an appearance on the ABC on Sunday.

‘All agreed that it’s appropriate’

“I spoke to all premiers and chief ministers yesterday and I’m writing to them formally this morning, they will have received their letters by now. They have all agreed that it’s appropriate.”

But the announcement did not escape criticism.

Stephen Koukoulas, a senior economic adviser to a Labor prime minister Julia Gillard, warned the decision would be “costly and disruptive”.

“It’s actually closer to $2 billion of activity lost,” he said on Twitter. “What does this mean for business locked in for that date? Cancel the dental appointment? Car service? Conference? Deliveries of goods?”

Mr Albanese said the Queen had been a reassuring presence during a time when Australia had undergone great turbulence and change.

“She was a constant,” he said. “She evolved as well. If you look at the comments that she made and the engagement, it evolved over a period of time. When she first visited here back in 1954, it was a different Australia, but on that visit, she went to almost 60 cities and towns, right around Australia.”

Mr Albanese and Mr Hurley will fly to London this Thursday to attend the late Queen’s funeral service the following Monday.

The PM will return the day before the public holiday, on Wednesday September 21.

Australia’s neighbours, including New Zealand and 10 Pacific island countries, will be offered assistance in travelling to London for the funeral, Mr Albanese said.

“The Air Force are working through the details with the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, and Foreign Affairs and Trade,” he said.