Summit’s lack of focus is part of its plan: Three takeaways from a talkfest

Thursday’s talkfest on the nature of employment in the Australian economy was dazzling for the diversity of its contributions.

Critics said the event would just be a stage-managed gab fest.

But the range of ideas floated by some of the 143 representatives of unions, business and broader society included contributions that were almost certainly spontaneous.

The audience was warned not to expect an easy fix for the economy.

After hearing so many viewpoints even easy lessons seemed hard to come by, but three discussions stand out.

Wages pledge lives

Employment Minister Tony Bourke unveiled plans on crafting legislation to overhaul workplace laws.

At its core was the Labor Party’s election promise to lift long-stagnant wages, dismissed by many as unachievable once it won office.

One of the few points of total agreement entering into the summit was that the laws for negotiating workers’ pay and conditions were unwieldy, too heavy on technicalities and too slow to take off.

The government’s plan unveiled on Thursday includes a contentious reform: To expand the breadth of workplace deals.

At the moment, workers’ pay is either set as a legal minimum, as a deal struck individually with their employer, or as an agreement between an employer and their entire workforce (“enterprise bargaining”).

The union movement has called for multi-employer bargaining.

They argue employers currently hold all the cards by confining negotiations to just one workplace, where employees’ bargaining powers are limited.

Business strongly objects to this reform, with opponents claiming that individual employers would face demands backed by the threat of crippling strikes hitting sectors of the economy in order to pressure businesses to agree to one deal.

But Mr Burke is pressing ahead.

“I’m interested in anything that gets wages moving,” he said.

Evidence from the limited industries in which such bargaining is used suggest that it does coincide with higher pay rises.

Enough babysitting

The jobs summit has drawn comparisons to the national economic summit that followed Bob Hawke’s election in 1983.

But the government emphasised a major point of difference from the outset on Thursday.

“At the 1983 Economic Summit there were 97 participants,” Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said. “Trailblazing Senator Susan Ryan was the only woman in the room.”

In contrast, women make up the majority of this summit, which opened with a session on equal pay.

Ms Gallagher said that women and women’s economic security were at the centre of the government’s thinking on the economy.

Increasing women’s participation and closing the gender pay gap is not being framed as a moral problem. There is money and productivity at stake.

RMIT economist Leonora Risse said about 125,000 Australian women wanted to work but could not because of child care or other personal responsibilities.

The gender pay gap is another persistent disincentive that presents a 14 per cent disadvantage to women, on average.

Increasing the rate at which women participate to equal men’s participation rates would add some $353 billion to the Australian economy if achieved by the middle of this century, the Finance Minister said.

Helen Dalley-Fisher, from the Equality Rights Alliance, summed it up pithily: “We can’t keep asking women to babysit the economy.”

All of this just happens to support one of the government’s centrepiece election promises, a controversial multibillion-dollar policy to make child care a universal service available to 95 per cent of Australian families who need it, which is to say it would be more like health care.

That plan would give rebates even to families pulling in high six-figure incomes.

But the government says the point is to take obstacles away from women working across the board and the bill for doing so will be more than covered by the economic gains of their increased participation.

Departing from script

Sometimes the summit played out like stilted theatre, or a TV talent show whose participants were given a microphone for three minutes at a time with varied results.

But a seemingly rehearsed moment showed why the government is not pushing for a discussion with greater focus, and illustrated the PM’s vaunted pledge to do “do politics differently”.

ACT Senator David Pocock is an outspoken critic of the construction industry and the government’s plans to abolish the body that regulates it.

That commission is viewed on the left of politics as a union-busting organisation that spends a lot of time bothering officials in the construction industry.

Speaking against its axing might have been drowned out by booing in a Labor crowd.

Mr Pocock spoke with precision: ‘‘Fundamentally, how do we stop this issue from being the highly ideological political football it has been for more than a decade?”

At his suggestion, that led to a contribution from Kate Jenkins, perhaps Australia’s leading expert on reforming workplaces to make them safer.

“I feel like this summit is another turning point,” she said.

Hours later, the government pledged to establish a forum to regulate mental health and safety in construction.

To see criticism of such a politically charged issue bring about movement would have been unthinkable in a political culture that rates strong leadership as highly as it lambasts governments for ‘‘backing down’’.

That Mr Pocock holds the balance of power in the Senate no doubt added weight.

This all gets to the reason why even sometimes digressive contributions are being made at the centre of a national debate.

It doesn’t erase fundamental differences. But it recognises them to make participants civilised when speaking critically.

Politics becomes a bit like the world of international diplomacy where the details are hashed out beforehand.

What’s on display in public does not produce compelling dialogue, but it does greatly change the tone of debate.

There will be different views over whether that matters, or is desirable. But instead of talkfests accompanied by no action, this is action accompanied by a talkfest.