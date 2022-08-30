Senior Labor sources on Tuesday night quashed speculation that the government was giving itself room to dump the controversial Stage 3 tax cuts, though some MPs were continuing to quietly lobby against their continuation.

Speculation was running hot in Canberra that the government was indirectly allowing that the controversial cuts be dumped or delayed following media reports Mr Albanese was leaving open the door for change.

The very logic of preparing for a backflip was nonsensical, one source said. It suggests the government would incur a hit to its credibility now and at a critical time only to secure budget relief in two years’ time.

“There has been no discussion at all in caucus,” the source said. “These measures don’t even take effect for two years.

“What we are seeing is the government being dragged by those on its left and its right over an election commitment.”

Dutton’s dream?

The New Daily understands that while there is no sign of anything approaching a revolt, some senior MPs are continuing to lobby Mr Albanese in private about the policy, which has very little support in caucus.

But the issue of the tax cuts was bound up with the credibility of the Treasurer and the PM: Having so often promised to retain them, the pair would instantly open themselves up to attack if they cancelled them, a source said.

“The only person who really wants us to do this is Peter Dutton,” a government source said.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has been road testing attack lines but none has yet cut through.

He was shown to be languishing in a recent Newspoll which had him on the lowest preferred PM rating recorded since the brief reign of Brendan Nelson as the party’s leader (59-25).

Independent economist Saul Eslake said while an argument could be made for repealing the planned cuts to address the ballooning national debt, the amount of credibility the government had invested in its pledge would make any move a non-starter.

“Both [Jim] Chalmers and [PM Anthony] Albanese appear to have been pretty emphatic since the election, having made that promise during and before the election campaign, that the tax cuts would stand as legislated,” he said.

Mr Eslake said he expected the party would have more success instead by focusing its energies on seeking a fresh mandate for wide-ranging reform.

“The template would be for the Labor Party to argue for a broader tax reform mandate of the 2025 election, which may well include restructuring the tax scales to counteract the impact of the ones that are currently legislated,” he said.

A credibility concern

The Stage 3 tax cuts, to be implemented in 2024, will create a flat tax rate of 30 cents in the dollar for anyone earning between $45,000 and $200,000.

It is estimated the change will cost the Australian economy more than $180 billion by 2031-2032.

Labor had backed Stages 1 and 2 of the Coalition’s tax cuts but opposed Stage 3 in Parliament.

A year ago, Mr Albanese committed Labor to supporting the package if it won government.

Government MPs fear the Opposition would frame any changes to the policy as a broken promise and brand the government as lacking in credibility.

MPs fear any fallout would extend to the reputations of Mr Albanese and Dr Chalmers, who have publicly affirmed the tax cuts several times, but also to the Labor Party’s reputation as a party that could be trusted with the budget.

“I said at the time that it wasn’t wise to consider that you knew in 2019 exactly what the economy would look like in 2024-25. But the Parliament made a decision,” Mr Albanese said in an address to the National Press Club in Canberra on Monday, to mark 100 days since winning the May federal election.

“We were in a situation of all or nothing at the time. And we voted for tax cuts, because to vote against the package would have been voting against tax cuts, including for people who desperately needed it at the time.”