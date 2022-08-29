So far, so good.

Not much else can be said about a Prime Minister’s first 100 days and not much can be achieved in such a time.

It is an arbitrary milestone and American import beloved by political journalists the world over.

PMs are always travelling well at this juncture; Anthony Albanese’s popularity is at a high peak which guarantees typically forgiving media coverage.

And he has played a near-faultless innings to date.

But speaking at the Press Club on Monday, Mr Albanese’s authority seemed to waver briefly for the first time in the 100 days since his election, and it might point to the most serious challenge to await him after an inevitable crash.

On his record so far, though, he was assured.

An international hit

Mr Albanese’s earliest and most significant success has been in foreign affairs.

From his debut at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue days after the election, he showed himself at ease and found creative ways to use differences in domestic policy and his own political style to Australia’s diplomatic advantage.

His most significant domestic achievement, the adoption of a new 43 per cent climate target, packaged up in a bill since passed through the lower house, also provided the biggest moment of Parliament’s opening fortnight.

Just as he had been long promising in Opposition, this revitalised relations with America and the Biden administration, but also with Australia’s newer security partners – India and Japan.

In the Pacific we received a warm reception too – but despite an embrace from its leader, the Solomon Islands is still moving into Beijing’s orbit and remains a major security challenge.

One insider said Mr Albanese’s foreign policy achievements were about maximising the impact that could come from changing the tone, but not the underlying policy foundations from his predecessor.

At times on Monday that sounded like a knock that could be applied to the rest of his platform too.

Morrison’s shadow

More than any in recent memory, Scott Morrison’s legacy has cast a long shadow over the Albanese prime ministership – mostly to his advantage.

The election that brought him to power was a rejection of politics as usual and which was driven by concerns about integrity; revelations about Mr Morrison’s secret conduct brought the legitimacy of democratic institutions into question.

Mr Albanese’s leadership style has restored confidence to both and counts as a significant achievement.

The PM has argued for the importance of traditional democratic traditions; the inquiry into the Morrison ministries seeks to protect democratic conventions from abuse; or, as with the public service, restore them.

At the same time he has governed in a way that has brought MPs representing new constituencies into the political process; the inclusion of teal independents on climate reform has defied convention and built consensus.

But criticism invites scrutiny. And the government obviously feels it is vulnerable to the criticism being made by the Coalition – that Albanese has been too negative for a PM and looks backwards, a criticism the PM’s speech tried to anticipate.

“Governing is bigger than cleaning up after your predecessors and more than reacting to events,” he said. “Our government is focused on solutions, not arguments.

“We are willing to look at the hard questions, to face up to the big challenges, to embrace the need for real reform.”

It was not clear that this defensive rhetoric was matched by the PM’s vision of what his government was still to deliver.

After all, “real reform” sounds like boilerplate, but it is not something any PM has achieved since John Howard’s second term and its perceived absence has been fatal.

The vision thing

There is plenty ahead: Aged-care reforms; an anti-corruption commission; a move to universalise child care as a public service; plans to reshape our electricity grid for the renewable age, and a revival of Australian industry are still on the to-do list.

The path on the ‘‘cost-of-living crisis’’ appears less clear and inflation is a challenge to the government’s wages policy too.

Workplace reform will hinge on the outcomes of this week’s Jobs and Skills Summit.

But even if successful its legacy will be proven only after time; a much-touted agreement between unions and small business reached on Monday still rested on details.

When projecting out to the long term, changing the conduct of politics still seemed to be a large part of Mr Albanese’s reform agenda, something defined in opposition to the previous government.

“Not only does a culture of division and dysfunction and conflict create these kind of urgent problems in the short term, it stops our country building for the long term,” he said.

“This is why our government is focused on solutions, not arguments.”

This could be revolutionary but it has also been promised before and it could be nebulous.

Mr Albanese’s confidence seemed to fade completely when he painted himself as powerless in the face of mounting calls to break a promise on the Coalition tax cuts that benefit the wealthy, and which represent a huge fiscal constraint on the breadth of his potential platform.

How much governments have done by this stage, and what they have done to celebrate it vary greatly and bear little relationship to their longevity.

Kevin Rudd presented journalists with a 55-page booklet outlining his government’s achievements which, after the 100-day milestone, included having signed the Kyoto Protocol and apologised to the Stolen Generations.

Unlike Mr Rudd and other Labor PMs before him, Mr Albanese did not come to the prime ministership burdened by an expectation of greatness – but he will still be judged by his vision.