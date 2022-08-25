A royal commission into robodebt will expose the automated cruelty towards vulnerable people that was invented by the Australian government.

More than 500,000 people became victims of the Centrelink innovation that operated from 2015 to 2019. Maybe it’s time we let them have their say on the second half of a TV news bulletin.

Robodebt was a new model of service delivery that promised to run a rolling estimate of how much money people had coming through the door, so the government could subtract ‘debts’ from their bank accounts.

One of its most novel aspects was that these estimates bore no relationship to their actual incomes, and so suddenly crippling debts were raised and people’s savings accounts drained.

Centrelink overlooked the fact that most of its clients were on welfare and were paid fortnightly, and at irregular intervals.

Calculations derived from pay days could raise debts well in excess of a person’s life savings, which were often drained instantly. But review processes were run to the usual standards.

Guy Tiffany spoke to hundreds of robodebt victims while working on a class action lawsuit.

“It caused severe distress and anxiety and angst, and it often affected people at just the worst time in their lives,” he said.

“People who needed those tax refunds to provide school supplies for their children and couldn’t do [that].”

People paid back debts through deductions from their social security payments, he said.

The rub is, they did not owe the money at all!

Some people had their accounts wiped clean three or more times over the life of a sudden but recurring catastrophe.

The $750 million they paid back (or had seized) was declared illegal by the courts. In the end the government paid out $1.8 billion – a belated gesture that seems to fall somewhere below an acknowledgement.

In an interview with Ray Hadley, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said that the inquiry was a “get square” aimed at Scott Morrison and Coalition figures.

“Clearly, the Prime Minister sees political advantage in this and you know, one thing you know about people like Dan Andrews and Anthony Albanese is they’ve been around a long time; they know lots of tricks in the book and you’re seeing it now,” he said.

He has a point: Royal commissions tend to pop up like mushrooms after elections.

Peter Gordon, a lawyer who helped win robodebt victims more than $100 million in compensation for their illegal and net financially pointless harassment by government, did not feel the need to rise above partisanship on Thursday.

“Scott Morrison, Alan Tudge and Stuart Robert all oversaw the ministry during the scheme, and the question [is] what they knew. We look forward to the royal commission exercising its powers to request documents that reveal whether the former government knew the robodebt scheme was lawful.”

You would need a heart of stone not to smile at Stuart Robert being menaced on a day like this, especially given he was responsible for overseeing this institutional nastiness.

But that’s incidental. A public inquiry serves many different purposes.

One is measurement. We know 2000 people who came into contact with robodebt died across a two-year period alone. But until the hearings it will be difficult to appreciate how many people experienced financial catastrophes for no reason.

Public inquiries are also moral markers.

There is something about inflicting financial penalties on the needy in servings larger than we would have ever been given. That should not be repeated.

A militant hostility to people who needed welfare was stoked by false claims from Centrelink, and of a latent budget windfall of $3.5 billion untapped in the social services budget.

Times change.