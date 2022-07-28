Has Peter Dutton ruined Labor’s plans for new politics?

On Tuesday there was a bit of bonhomie in Canberra and a promise that the new Parliament might give rise to a different kind of politics.

By week’s end, many seemed to have had their hopes disappointed even sooner than is usual.

Many tuning in appeared to find question time little more than a chance to roll out cheap attack lines, which was not an entirely unfair summary.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton led a charge on Labor’s links to unions by asking the PM if he had ever met any CFMEU official charged with criminal offences.

There was plenty of imputation but no names or supporting evidence and only a pretextual connection to government policy.

On the second day the Opposition painted on a wider canvas, but things still got heated.

‘Twas ever thus?

During Kevin Rudd’s first question time as prime minister MPs raised the subject of inflation 54 times. On Tuesday it came up seven times, despite prices rising less than half as fast.

One Liberal suggested that the party’s new leader was fashioning himself after a predecessor and famous exponent of political knuckle-on.

Politics grew more hostile and rude when Tony Abbott was opposition leader. That’s not a matter of taste but the conclusion of political scientist Marija Taflaga, who ran an analysis of disruptions across parliaments. This was a period when a forum for debating Australia’s future instead became dominated by something or other about asylum seekers or the carbon tax, Malcolm Turnbull lamented.

Some of Mr Dutton’s key staff served in the former PM’s Office. And both Dutton and Abbott rose to become not just their party’s leaders, but the political bogeymen of their generation.

Substance disappears

While Tony Abbott accelerated it, the evaporation of substance from parliamentary politics has been a much bigger phenomenon.

By recent and much debased standards, Peter Dutton is a reasonably rounded parliamentarian, while the criticism that Scott Morrison was not interested in governing is understatement.

When the former PM recently warned that voting for independents risked a hung parliament, leaving him forced to seek permission to take tough decisions, he seemed to be expressing a conceptual hostility for representative democracy.

Mr Dutton, by contrast, does a pretty good line in making po-faced appeals about parliamentary rules.

That does not mean he will be anything but remorselessly negative. That worked for Tony Abbott, but the former Liberal leader who led the civilised interrogation of Mr Rudd all those years ago has faded from most memories.

Few Labor MPs ever seemed to enjoy the dirty work of parliamentary politics as much as Anthony Albanese, the PM now pushing to change how things are done.

The Marrickville mauler went as close as anyone to matching Tony Abbott, whom he would frequently suggest lacked the temperament for high office. He was particularly fond of a line borrowed from Barry Goldwater: “In your guts you know he’s nuts.”

Prospects for reform?

Changes like broadcasting proceedings, a dwindling public interest in politics and shorter and less sophisticated media coverage are also dumbing down politics and incentivising insults.

A question chosen at random from the Hansard, like John Spender’s cogent 140-word inquiry to Bob Hawke on foreign affairs back in 1987, reads like ancient Greek hexamater today.

If any MP made similarly fine points today, no one outside the parliamentary precinct would hear about it.

Now question time is mostly an opportunity to mug for the cameras, and hammering one negative theme is a sure way to ensure TV news producers are not overcome with choices.

Journalists and readers are often willing accomplices.

Many MPs love nothing more than an excuse for dominance displays. Only recently have we heard more from those who might feel otherwise.

In a move that may allay that issue a little, Tony Burke overhauled question time significantly this week.

Independent MPs will now get just under one-third of the questions – a reform that might even gradually reverse a trend seen in recent decades.

Only if the coverage changes, though. In many dispatches this week that seemed to have been drowned out by the noise.