Adam Bandt is struggling to be heard this election, when it is other challengers on the political left who the media variously finds more interesting, or more urgently in need of a political smear.

Mr Bandt has denied that his party and the bunch of climate-focused independents challenging inner-city Liberals are working at cross purposes.

That depends how you slice it; in pure campaigning terms, events such as Wednesday’s Press Club speech are golden for the Greens and their efforts to bring new ideas into the political mainstream.

Most political journalists spend their lives entirely and cheerfully ignorant of the things Greens MPs say and do.

But editors and reporters are seized by guilt and a sense of public duty during election campaigns that can even sometimes launch a sound-bite from a Greens spokesperson into the second half of the odd campaign TV news bulletin.

With Prime Minister Scott Morrison diverting key resources this week to try to save moderate Liberal Trent Zimmerman from another independent challenge, there is much less coverage left over for other political campaigning outside the mainstream.

But as coverage of Mr Bandt’s election pitch shows, the reflex to punch the party in the face is deep-seated.

Mr Bandt is seeking to position himself alongside Mr Morrison and Labor leader Anthony Albanese as a serious political leader who could well figure in future power-sharing arrangements.

On Wednesday Mr Bandt unveiled a pitch of rare substance.

And it hit its mark. Stopping future exploration of fossil fuels in Australia; cancelling student debt; raising questions about the enriched nuclear material used in our incoming submarine fleet (an issue with deep political resonance for Australian environmentalists); more public housing; and, the centrepiece, making dental care part of Medicare.

As only it could, The Australian newspaper soon had a response ready under the headline: “Greens leader Adam Bandt’s vision is a national nightmare.”

The otherwise indifferent coverage of the policy launch elsewhere only underscored how much the Australian left has come to rely upon conservative, establishment media for the spread of its ideas.

What elements were nightmarish? Not many.

The main dental care pitch is to be funded by an attention-grabbing tax on billionaires at an eye-popping rate of 9 per cent of their net worth a year.

Squeezing billionaires seems like policy invented for the purposes of firing up the party’s base or to attract the attention of News Corp once more.

Costed at $8 billion a year, funding for a program to provide dental treatment to millions of Australians could be found easily.

In fact, that amounts to a little less than the temporary cuts to fuel and low-to-middle income taxes rolled out as temporary measures in the federal budget last month.

The classification of Mr Bandt’s platform as seriously left wing is not inaccurate, but it shows how far Australian politics has departed from its ideological moorings.

Established mainstream policies promoting home ownership or car-leasing schemes at a cost of billions in taxes would never wear such labels.

The Greens legacy from this election will be determined by whether their ideas are remixed and rebadged by a major party for introduction to Parliament, or if Mr Bandt leads a party with a casting vote in a hung parliament.

The Greens don’t have much hope of influencing the trends that determine either.

Mr Bandt made optimistic claims to the contrary, but his predecessors’ prediction show the extent to which the party has been straitened by independents.

Plans for long-term growth and the targeting of seats such as Kooyong and Wentworth have been entirely disrupted by the independents.

That is a problem for Mr Bandt.

But also for Australian politics. Greens contributions from the left have expanded the definition of the possible in Australian politics. It is unclear whether a band of individuals could do as much.