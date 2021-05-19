News Politics PM denies endangering Chinese relations
Updated:

PM denies endangering Chinese relations

Scott Morrison has rejected suggestions he's using relations with China for domestic political gain. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Scott Morrison has dismissed accusations that he is stoking tensions with China through alarmist rhetoric for domestic political gain.

Labor has accused the Prime Minister of indulging in political opportunism and endangering Australia’s relationship with China.

Mr Morrison rejects the accusation.

“Australians can always rely on the Liberals and the Nationals, the Coalition government, to do what’s right in Australia’s national security interests,” he said in Melbourne on Wednesday.

“Under a Coalition government, we will always stand up for Australia.”

In an address at a Canberra book launch, Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong accused Mr Morrison of bowing to political ideologues and attempting to wedge the Opposition on the issue of China.

“My concern is that not only does he not fully comprehend Australia’s interests in relation to China, he doesn’t even seek to,” she said.

“It’s always about the domestic political advantage — either in the internal fights within the Liberal Party in pandering to the far right, or in seeking to pursue some partisan advantage over the Labor Party.”

-with AAP

Topics:

China Scott Morrison
Follow Us

Trending Now

International Energy Agency says radical change needed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050
Snowy Hydro gets green light and $600 million to build NSW gas power station
‘Embarrassing’: Morrison government slammed over COVID-19 vaccine rollout data transparency
Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers attacks budget’s ‘deficit of vision’
uber foodora deliveroo
Rider wins landmark case against ‘callous’ Deliveroo as gig economy workers push for rights
The multibillion-dollar question: How does Australia reopen international borders safely?
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video