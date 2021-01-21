News Politics From Bernie’s mittens to Gaga’s broach: The internet’s best Inauguration Day memes
Updated:

From Bernie’s mittens to Gaga’s broach: The internet’s best Inauguration Day memes

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Millions of people worldwide tuned in to witness the inauguration of the Biden/Harris administration on Thursday morning (AEDT), and like any modern, historical event, the memes were out in full force.

If you’ve opened any form of social media since the event, chances are you’ve had a giggle at Bernie Sanders’ adorable mittens and Lady Gaga’s Hunger Games-inspired accessories.

Whether viewers were eager to welcome the new president, or just looking forward to some political stability, the televised inauguration provided many golden opportunities for top-tier memes.

Since the now-former first lady Melania Trump skipped the traditional FLOTUS tour in what was considered a final act of pettiness, many are hoping the old administration left some kind of welcome note.

Melania’s redrum dress

Ms Trump can finally say goodbye to her form-fitting, elegant and demure first lady wardrobe.

The 50-year-old has already switched to her holiday attire, a brightly coloured orange and navy kaftan dress that she may or may not have sourced from the back of my grandmother’s closet.

Ms Trump and her husband controversially ditched the inauguration to fly to Florida, where the two will spend time at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort.

And while some believed the sundress signified a chance to finally kick up her feet, others saw a more sinister message behind Ms Trump’s first outfit.

Home Alone in the White House

Having escaped the hustle and bustle of life in DC, the Trumps are looking to greener (and warmer) pastures as retirees in Florida.

But Twitter users believe they may have forgotten something very important at their former home.

The couple’s only child, 14-year-old Barron Trump, may be having a Home Alone moment after his parents took off for the sunshine state without him.

Although there are some silver linings.

Fans are wondering how long into the Trumps’ retirement before they notice they are missing their child.

May the odds be ever in your favour

Lady Gaga really wanted us to know that the transition between governments was an opportunity for Americans to make peace with one another.

She let us know by sporting an obnoxiously large golden broach that might have also been a leftover Christmas ornament glued to her coat.

Gaga’s haunting rendition of the US national anthem was almost upstaged by the enormous accessory.

But some users thought it looked oddly familiar.

Following what felt like an apocalyptic 2020, watching the quirky Bad Romance singer introduce a televised battle-to-the-death competition sadly wouldn’t feel particularly out of place in the US.

Bernie’s mittens

Though Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton had fashion critics taking notes on their powerful purple suits, it was Sanders’ overly casual outfit and adorable mittens that captured the internet.

The former presidential candidate from Vermont watched on but appeared to be slightly disinterested in the proceedings – or maybe he was just really cold.

Many poked fun at Sanders’ laidback attire, and joked that the inauguration was just part of any old day for him.

The large envelope the 79-year-old carried wasn’t missed by meme-makers either.

Forget the presidential inauguration, the highlight of his day was clearly the debrief with Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia.

Topics:

Donald Trump Joe Biden United States of America
Follow Us
Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

vocational training
Students can’t obtain ‘basic information’ about VET courses: Productivity Commission
Tiger King Joe Exotic shocked by lack of presidential pardon
Unemployment fell in December. But there’s still a long way to go
The ‘stunning’ inauguration poem that sought to heal a divided America
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video