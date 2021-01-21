Millions of people worldwide tuned in to witness the inauguration of the Biden/Harris administration on Thursday morning (AEDT), and like any modern, historical event, the memes were out in full force.

If you’ve opened any form of social media since the event, chances are you’ve had a giggle at Bernie Sanders’ adorable mittens and Lady Gaga’s Hunger Games-inspired accessories.

Whether viewers were eager to welcome the new president, or just looking forward to some political stability, the televised inauguration provided many golden opportunities for top-tier memes.

Watching this White House press briefing and crying at the sheer reasonableness of it — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) January 21, 2021

Since the now-former first lady Melania Trump skipped the traditional FLOTUS tour in what was considered a final act of pettiness, many are hoping the old administration left some kind of welcome note.

Biden enters White House to find poignant note from Trump on desk pic.twitter.com/bRIlHRw3i0 — The Chaser (@chaser) January 20, 2021

Melania’s redrum dress

Ms Trump can finally say goodbye to her form-fitting, elegant and demure first lady wardrobe.

The 50-year-old has already switched to her holiday attire, a brightly coloured orange and navy kaftan dress that she may or may not have sourced from the back of my grandmother’s closet.

Melania is me arriving in Bali the second international travel resumes pic.twitter.com/aRBXRR0ppB — Joel Creasey (@joelcreasey) January 20, 2021

Ms Trump and her husband controversially ditched the inauguration to fly to Florida, where the two will spend time at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort.

Melania's dress says, "I already started day drinking." — Tara (@4jinxremoving) January 20, 2021

And while some believed the sundress signified a chance to finally kick up her feet, others saw a more sinister message behind Ms Trump’s first outfit.

Home Alone in the White House

Having escaped the hustle and bustle of life in DC, the Trumps are looking to greener (and warmer) pastures as retirees in Florida.

But Twitter users believe they may have forgotten something very important at their former home.

Poor Barron still asleep on the White House somewhere https://t.co/Q1DV9qMitG — 🇯🇲Black🇭🇹 Aziz 🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹 (@Freeyourmindkid) January 20, 2021

The couple’s only child, 14-year-old Barron Trump, may be having a Home Alone moment after his parents took off for the sunshine state without him.

Barron Trump right now pic.twitter.com/CMTnlvQoAx — Keith (@ShrillockHolmes) January 20, 2021

Although there are some silver linings.

barron trump when he realizes his family forgot him at the white house and now he gets to live with the bidens pic.twitter.com/KFHJ20du5J — denise ☾ (@C0NNEX1ON) January 20, 2021

Fans are wondering how long into the Trumps’ retirement before they notice they are missing their child.

*cut to Melania on Air Force One* BARRON! pic.twitter.com/7k9bGiQYlQ — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 20, 2021

May the odds be ever in your favour

Lady Gaga really wanted us to know that the transition between governments was an opportunity for Americans to make peace with one another.

She let us know by sporting an obnoxiously large golden broach that might have also been a leftover Christmas ornament glued to her coat.

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Gaga’s haunting rendition of the US national anthem was almost upstaged by the enormous accessory.

Lady Gaga’s broach is bigger than my dog. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 20, 2021

But some users thought it looked oddly familiar.

When you have to sing at the inauguration at 11 and win the Hunger Games at 12 #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/UBiawzcuNH — Betches (@betchesluvthis) January 20, 2021

Following what felt like an apocalyptic 2020, watching the quirky Bad Romance singer introduce a televised battle-to-the-death competition sadly wouldn’t feel particularly out of place in the US.

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the 1st Hunger Games pic.twitter.com/QhBxozb38h — Orenji (@MunchingOrange) January 20, 2021

Bernie’s mittens

Though Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton had fashion critics taking notes on their powerful purple suits, it was Sanders’ overly casual outfit and adorable mittens that captured the internet.

The former presidential candidate from Vermont watched on but appeared to be slightly disinterested in the proceedings – or maybe he was just really cold.

You cannot tell me these pockets are not absolutely stuffed to the brim with crumpled tissues and receipts pic.twitter.com/6ewKEDWBZH — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 20, 2021

Many poked fun at Sanders’ laidback attire, and joked that the inauguration was just part of any old day for him.

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

The large envelope the 79-year-old carried wasn’t missed by meme-makers either.

10:30 – drop off dry cleaning 11:00 – Joe's thing 2:00 – swing by the post office pic.twitter.com/JJr3SECKeB — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) January 20, 2021

Forget the presidential inauguration, the highlight of his day was clearly the debrief with Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia.