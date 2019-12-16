Government forced to slash budget surplus forecast

Low wage growth, tumbling GST receipts, bushfires, drought and a weakening global economy have forced the Morrison government to slash the forecast budget surplus to $5 billion.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has unveiled the mid-year budget update, pledging the budget remains ‘back in black’ for the first time in a decade despite a $30 million dip in revenue.

But budget documents reveal the promised $7 billion surplus for this financial year, unveiled on the eve of the election, has been downgraded by $2 billion to just $5 billion. The downgrades are more dramatic in future years, when the surplus predicted by Treasury has halved by 2023.

The bad news for workers is that a reduction in forecast wage growth means less money in the pockets of employees and as a result lower tax revenues for the government.

Personal income tax collections will tumble by $7 billion over the four-year forward estimates, courtesy of lower than expected wage growth. Families are also expected to spend less, with forecast GST revenues down $9 billion.

There are no new policy measures to cut spending in MYEFO, which traditionally over the years has included such measures, but it does include $8 billon over the forward estimates in new spending, including bringing forward infrastructure projects to stimulate the economy and previously announced measures to tackle the drought and bushfires.

“Despite significant revenue write-downs on the back of sustained global and domestic economic headwinds, surpluses of $5 billion this financial year and cumulative surpluses of $23.5 billion over the forward estimates are expected to be delivered,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“As the IMF and the OECD have done, we have downgraded global growth in 2019 and 2020 as economies all over the world experience the challenges from global trade tensions.”

But the forecast surplus has been nearly halved in 2020-21, tumbling from $11 billion to $6 billion. That pattern of dramatic downgrades to the expected surplus continues over the forward estimates with a $17.8 billion surplus slashed to just $8.4 billion the following year.

By 2022-23 the surplus had been forecast at a modest $9.2 billion but is now expected to be less than half that amount – $4 billion.

The drought has also hit the budget, with the Morrison government confirming that the urgent need to help farmers will come at a cost to the budget.

“More than $300 million will be invested in the Drought Communities Program to help eligible councils to complete the local capital works and drought relief projects,’’ Mr Frydenberg said.

“The government is also assisting drought-affected communities with two-year interest-free loans to support cash flow to farmers and other viable businesses.”

As previously announced during the election, the extension of the ‘efficiency dividend’ to keep spending under control in government departments will deliver savings of $1.5 billon over the four-year forward estimates.