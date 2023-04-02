Sport NRL Rugby league legend Sam Backo fights for life after massive heart attack
Rugby league legend Sam Backo fights for life after massive heart attack

Sam Backo was rushed to hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest. Photo: AAP
Former Australia rugby league front-rower Sam Backo is in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

The 62-year-old, who played for Canberra and Brisbane between 1983 and 1990, remains in a Cairns hospital.

The Raiders issued a statement on Sunday on the family’s behalf.

“Sam had a heart attack yesterday morning and at this stage remains in a critical condition,” the statement read, adding the family wished for privacy.

Backo, who played 114 games for the Raiders and 20 for the Broncos, was named in the Indigenous Australian team of the century.

He created history by becoming the first Australian forward to score tries in all three Tests of an Ashes series in 1988.

Known as ‘Slammin Sam’, Backo also made seven appearances for Queensland in State of Origin.

He was forced into retirement in 1990 by a knee injury.

-AAP

