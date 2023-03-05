Sport Golf Tiger Woods pacing himself to tackle upcoming Masters
Tiger Woods pacing himself to tackle upcoming Masters

tiger woods masters
Tiger Woods is skipping the Players Championship to be in top form for the Masters. Photo: PA
Still hampered by lingering injuries from a car smash that almost claimed his life, Tiger Woods is planning his tournament schedule according to quality, not quantity.

Tiger Woods is not listed in the field announced for next week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, meaning his next start will likely come at the Masters in April.

A two-time Players Championship winner, 47-year-old Woods has said his schedule would be limited to the majors and a few other events each year, given the injuries he suffered in a 2021 car crash.

He made his PGA Tour season debut at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles two weeks ago, where he finished in a share of 45th place and 16 shots back of winner Jon Rahm after going one under par through four rounds.

Woods’ most recent start at The Players Championship came in 2019, when he tied for 30th place a month before he ended an 11-year major title drought at the Masters where he claimed a fifth green jacket and 15th career major.

The Masters runs April 6-9.

-AAP

