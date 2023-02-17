Entertainment Celebrity Family tradition: Chopper Read’s son remanded on gun and drug charges
Family tradition: Chopper Read’s son remanded on gun and drug charges

Chopper Read found writing about crime was more lucrative doing it. Photo: Nine Photo: Nine Network
The son of late underworld crime figure Mark “Chopper” Read has been charged with gun, drug and driving offences, including possessing unregistered rifles.

Charles Vincent Read, 23, briefly appeared in Hobart Magistrates Court on Friday morning and was remanded in custody.

Police allege he was behind the wheel of a white Toyota Corolla seen driving erratically at New Norfolk, north of Hobart, on Wednesday night.

Tyre spikes were used south of New Norfolk to stop the car, which was later found abandoned at a cemetery.

Police allege Read was found in the area.

A search of the car discovered ammunition and a “relatively large” quantity of drugs, believed to be methylamphetamine, police say.

Read has been charged with aggravated evade, dangerous driving, stealing and possessing a loaded firearm as well as other firearms and drug offences.

He is accused of possessing an unregistered Norica .22 calibre rifle, an unregistered British Savage Arms Lee Enfield bolt action rifle and a replica Glock pistol.

He hasn’t entered a plea to the charges and is expected to next appear in court in mid-March.

Mark “Chopper” Read, who was the subject of a film in 2000 about his life and time in prison, died in 2013.

-AAP

