Aussie Liam Wilson falls just short of claiming featherweight crown
Liam Wilson's corner say the fight was lost when the referee dragged out the count during round 4. Photo: AAP
Liam Wilson has been denied an incredible underdog boxing world title, beaten by favourite Emanuel Navarrete despite flooring the Mexican in the fourth round.

Opening as an $18 long shot for the vacant WBO super featherweight title, Australian Wilson silenced the partisan crowd in Phoenix’s Desert Diamond Arena when he landed a sweet left hook and eventually sent the two-division champion to the canvas.

Navarrete survived what Wilson’s corner thought was a prolonged count and was hit again by Wilson’s final punch of a dominant round that shocked the crowd.

Wilson landed another sweet left hook in the sixth round but was then monstered before the fight was stopped with one minute left in the ninth round.

It was Navarrete’s 32nd consecutive win, dating back to 2012 and his 11th title fight, the victory making him the 10th Mexican to win titles in three divisions.

And it was Brisbane product Wilson’s second defeat in only 13 professional fights, the world title promise made to his dying father 11 years ago made to wait a while longer.

-AAP

